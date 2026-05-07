‘Muslim Only’ Waterpark Event Organizer Runs a ‘Learing Center’

Every day seems to bring a fresh proof the truth really is stranger than fiction, including the remarkable coincidence that the woman organizing an illegal public waterpark event excluding non-Muslims also happens to run a learning center that has a misspelled name on its website. In other words, she just might be a fraudster as well as a hater.

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It turns out the Quality Learing Center in Minnesota is not the only corrupt entity with a blatantly misspelled name triggering headlines. And since the Minnesota alleged daycare turned out to be a front for Somali fraud operations, it would not exactly be shocking if the Texas Excellence Early Learing Center also turned out to be somewhat shady, if only in the inferiority of its educational services. We know that the woman who runs it is already complicit in trying to violate Texas law, based on an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott. After Abbott threatened to withhold a significant amount of state grants from Grand Prairie, Epic Waters canceled the controversial event.

A tax hike funded the $88 million Epic Waters indoor waterpark (not pictured above) in Grand Prairie, according to the New York Post. And at that taxpayer-funded waterpark, Aminah Knight and her DFW Epic Eid are planning an event that is Muslim only and has a specific sharia-informed swimsuit dress code. The ad for the event, which was scheduled for June 1, asked “all attendees to uphold Islamic etiquette just as they do in other mixed gender spaces,” and ensure members of the opposite sex keep their gaze lowered when around each other “to help preserve a spiritually mindful and welcoming atmosphere for all.”

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Aminah Knight also owns the Excellence Early Learing Center. It appears Knight and her team might have already reacted to the criticism they received online because the website now has the name of the center spelled correctly as Excellence Early Learning Center except in the "about" section, where it still has the misspelling of "learing." I confirmed the webpage still looked like the screenshot below as of the afternoon of May 7. Whether the misspelling only ever existed on that page or on others, I cannot state. But even if it is a one-off typo, it brings into question Knight's qualifications as an educator. How has no one at her center ever noticed the typo?

The organizer of the DFW “Muslim-only” waterpark event I busted is named Dr. Aminah Knight.



Knight also runs a daycare facility that she calls the “Excellence Early LEARING Center” on the website.



Perhaps a little more digging is in order on this early learing center 🤨 pic.twitter.com/JPccdiOZQE — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 6, 2026

Read Also: Los Angeles Mayor Spends Over $200,000 on Anti-ICE Signs

The Learing or Learning Center’s "about" section says:

My name is Dr. Aminah Knight and I am the owner, head operator, and curriculum designer of Excellence ELC. I earned my Bachelor of Science in Childhood Education and Special Education from New York University in 2009, my Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Southern California in 2015 and my Doctorate in Leadership and Learning in Organizations from Vanderbilt University in 2022. I am also a published author, wife and mother of 6!… When my husband and I met, he asked me what my professional goal was and I said, “I want to be the Secretary of Education”! I am confident that with dedication, hard work and the blessings of God- my dream will come true!

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Heaven preserve us from such a disaster.

I cannot help reflecting that if Aminah Knight lived in a truly fundamentalist Muslim country, one with strict sharia instead of the modified version she wanted to impose at the now-canceled Epic Waters event, she would never have been able to obtain her doctorate and be a business owner.

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