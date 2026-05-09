Trump Celebrates Jobs Report for Mother’s Day

Catherine Salgado | 9:52 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

In a rather amusing social media post, President Donald Trump issued a Mother’s Day message that focused on the new positive jobs report.

The expected job growth for April 2026 was +65,000. But the actual growth was 115,000 added, an important win for the Trump administration. “Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone!” Trump celebrated excitedly in a May 8 Truth Social post going into the holiday weekend.

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The president smugly boasted, “As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a ‘Terminal’ case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy. Despite the best efforts of Jerome ‘Too Late and Won't Leave’ Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before.”

He ended exuberantly, “Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN!”

My own personal comment is that it would be wonderful if America got back to a point where fathers were doing so well financially that more mothers could afford to stay home as my mom did with their kids, which is very beneficial for the children. And of course, we hope the jobs reports will be even better in the future — I still know people who are struggling to find work. But certainly the latest report is very hopeful.

But certainly many mothers across the country will rejoice at greater economic strength and a more hopeful financial prospect for themselves and their families.

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The jobs report was so great that even CNN — otherwise known as the Crazy Nutcase Network — was being complimentary of the success:

The Kobeissi Letter, which provides capital markets commentary, stated, “The unemployment rate was 4.3%, in-line with expectations of 4.3%. The US economy has now added +300,000 jobs in 2 months. Another stronger than expected jobs report despite the Iran War.”

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Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, attributed the surge in job growth to smaller businesses rather than megacorporations. “Confident job creators invest in new employees. That is exactly and undeniably what’s happening now thanks to the massive tax cuts and deregulation of [President Trump],” she said.

Don’t fall for Democrat doomsday propaganda. The job market isn’t disastrous as the screaming leftists want you to think.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOBS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TRUTH SOCIAL

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