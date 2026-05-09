Trump Celebrates Jobs Report for Mother’s Day

In a rather amusing social media post, President Donald Trump issued a Mother’s Day message that focused on the new positive jobs report.

The expected job growth for April 2026 was +65,000. But the actual growth was 115,000 added, an important win for the Trump administration. “Happy Mother's Day weekend to all, especially to the 115 THOUSAND AMERICANS who found jobs in the month of April alone!” Trump celebrated excitedly in a May 8 Truth Social post going into the holiday weekend.

Advertisement

The president smugly boasted, “As usual, over 90 percent of Bloomberg Economists (nearly all of whom have a ‘Terminal’ case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!) underestimated the strength of the Trump Economy. Despite the best efforts of Jerome ‘Too Late and Won't Leave’ Powell, and the America Hating Democrat Party, more Americans are working today than ever before.”

He ended exuberantly, “Happy Mother’s Day and, know that, we are MAKING AMERICA WEALTHY AND SAFE AGAIN!”

My own personal comment is that it would be wonderful if America got back to a point where fathers were doing so well financially that more mothers could afford to stay home as my mom did with their kids, which is very beneficial for the children. And of course, we hope the jobs reports will be even better in the future — I still know people who are struggling to find work. But certainly the latest report is very hopeful.

But certainly many mothers across the country will rejoice at greater economic strength and a more hopeful financial prospect for themselves and their families.

Advertisement

Read Also: Virginia Dems Make Embarrassing Misspellings in Motion to Delay Gerrymandering Ruling

The jobs report was so great that even CNN — otherwise known as the Crazy Nutcase Network — was being complimentary of the success:

CNN: "The jobs report surpassing the expectation this morning."



"This was a big beat for the job market... The U.S. economy adding 115,000 jobs in April — that's almost twice as much as the consensus from economists." pic.twitter.com/N63339pXkF — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 8, 2026

The Kobeissi Letter, which provides capital markets commentary, stated, “The unemployment rate was 4.3%, in-line with expectations of 4.3%. The US economy has now added +300,000 jobs in 2 months. Another stronger than expected jobs report despite the Iran War.”

.@Sonderling47 on the strong April jobs report: "Two months in a row now where the labor market has beaten expectations...it shows that the investments in America are paying off, it shows employers are hiring, and it shows that American workers are getting these opportunities." pic.twitter.com/u0BynAjQe7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the Small Business Administration, attributed the surge in job growth to smaller businesses rather than megacorporations. “Confident job creators invest in new employees. That is exactly and undeniably what’s happening now thanks to the massive tax cuts and deregulation of [President Trump],” she said.

Don’t fall for Democrat doomsday propaganda. The job market isn’t disastrous as the screaming leftists want you to think.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and economic wins? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.