What Was the Theology Behind the 'Shot Heard Round the World?'

David Churchill Barrow | 6:40 PM on May 11, 2026
The National Guard, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

John Adams claimed that “the spark that ignited the American Revolution” was set off decades before the muskets fired, in a sermon by the popular and charismatic preacher Jonathan Mayhew on December 31, 1750. It was the underpinning behind the rallying cry, favored by Thomas Jefferson and others, that “rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God.”

Advertisement

Mayhew took on Romans 13:1-7 directly, which he quoted at the start:

Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God. Whosoever therefore resisteth the power, resisteth the ordinance of God: and they that resist shall receive to themselves damnation. For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil. Wilt thou then not be afraid of the power? do that which is good, and thou shalt have praise of the same:  For he is the minister of God to thee for good. But if thou do that which is evil, be afraid; for he beareth not the sword in vain: for he is the minister of God, a revenger to execute wrath upon him that doeth evil. Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake. For this cause pay ye tribute also: for they are God's ministers, attending continually upon this very thing. Render, therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour.

Was this a command to tolerate tyranny? Mayhew thought not. He “read between the lines,” as it were, and restated the apostle’s reasoning thus:

Since magistrates who execute their office well, are common benefactors to society, and may, in that respect, be properly styled the ministers and ordinance of God, and since they are constantly employed in the service of the public, it becomes you to pay them tribute and custom; and to reverence, honor, and submit to them in the execution of their respective offices… If it be our duty, for example, to obey our king merely for this reason, that he rules for the public welfare… it follows by parity of reason, that when he turns tyrant, and makes his subjects his prey to devour and to destroy, instead of his charge to defend and cherish, we are bound to throw off our allegiance to him, and to resist…

Advertisement

Fifteen years later, John Adams submitted a lengthy article to the Boston Gazette entitled A Dissertation on the Canon and Feudal Law. In it, he discussed how in England, and even more in America, the spread of knowledge among the common people led to an understanding of “…Rights, that cannot be repealed or restrained by human laws – rights, derived from the great Legislator of the universe.”

Adams then quoted from his own diary: “I always consider the settlement of America with reverence and wonder, as the opening of a grand scene and design in Providence for the illumination of the ignorant, and the emancipation of the slavish part of mankind all over the earth.”

(For an account of Adams’ thoughts on this in a fictional setting for young adults, I offer the novel that I co-authored with my wife.)

He noted how very early on, the Puritans who settled in New England made it mandatory for every town to establish a public grammar school. He was referring to the “Old Deluder Act” of 1647, labeled as such because ignorance and illiteracy are tools of that “Old Deluder,” Satan.

At the time of the Revolution, most New Englanders were literate and land-owning, unlike their counterparts in their mother country. In most homes, there were at least two volumes – the King James Bible and Blackstone’s Commentaries Upon the Laws of England.  As the clouds of war and rebellion formed, Edmund Burke warned Parliament about the character of the American colonists, especially the New Englanders. He reminded them that the region was settled by “Protestants” of even the English version of Protestantism, and did not look kindly upon the abuse of power, ecclesiastical or otherwise. Of them, he said that they “augur misgovernment at a distance, and snuff the approach of tyranny in every tainted breeze.”

Advertisement

When those militiamen opened fire at Lexington and Concord on that long-ago April morning, it was not just a matter of rights, but of faith. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

David Churchill Barrow

David Churchill Barrow is a Massachusetts “Swamp Yankee” descendant of William Bradford and Myles Standish of Pilgrim fame, who grew up on a farm that has not been sold since first built in the early 1700s.  In that farmhouse still hangs the commission of James Churchill as a captain in the Massachusetts militia signed by John Hancock, and the sword of Thomas Churchill, a Navy engineer who served in the Blockade of the Confederacy.  David’s father, David Bradford Barrow, was a Marine gentleman farmer who commanded a flame-thrower tank in the Battle of Saipan in World War II.

David’s childhood was mostly spent in the woods and swamps of Southeast Massachusetts, building forts and pretending to be Daniel Boone, the Little Drummer Boy of Shiloh, or just an unnamed “Minuteman” making ready to “fire the shot heard round the world.”  He has lived and breathed history since first opening his eyes.

He met his wife, MaryLu, in high school. They were married in 1979 and have three adult children. MaryLu is a former elementary school teacher. Today they live just outside Tampa, Fla. They are the authors of And Justice for All, Even Redcoats and are working on their next novel about the Pilgrims.

Read more by David Churchill Barrow

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

BIBLE CHRISTIANITY HISTORY USA AMERICA 250

Recommended

Confused About Iran? Here's What U.S. Victory Looks Like. Victoria Taft
Um... Did the GOP Just Win the Midterms? Stephen Green
Seriously? House Dems to Rubio: Please Be Nicer to the Narcos and Terrorists Sarah Anderson
GOP Congressman Wants to Clear Name of the World's Most Prominent Falsely Accused Innocent Man Robert Spencer
Bombshell Evidence About the 2020 Election Is Coming Matt Margolis
Fetterman Is so Done With the Left’s Reflecting Pool Tantrum Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Trump to Iran: Time’s Up
Nick Shirley Shares More About His 24 Hours in Cuba and... You Just Need to See This
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Advertisement