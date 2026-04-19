America's 250th Birthday and the Shot Heard Round the World

The British expected to march through Massachusetts, seize Patriot arms, perhaps skirmish with a few American Patriots, and return the victors. They had underestimated American Patriots’ courage, ingenuity, determination, and love of liberty.

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Today is the anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord. While there had been skirmishes and clashes between the Americans and the British troops before that April 19, 1775, historians generally consider the "shot heard round the world" fired on Lexington Green the start of the American Revolution. And in our country today, when Americans across the political spectrum (though particularly on the left) are over-reliant on government, undisciplined, irrationally biased, and too easily pressured into surrendering rights and freedoms in exchange for material benefits or government approval, we obviously need a revival of the 1775 spirit, especially ahead of America’s 250th birthday.

British soldiers marched out from Boston to seize Patriot firearms, but Paul Revere, William Dawes, and Samuel Prescott galloped ahead on the night of April 18 to warn the Patriots, and by the morning of April 19, the British troops found themselves facing a group of over 70 determined minutemen on Lexington Green. The first volley of shots killed multiple Americans, but the British wins of the day ended there, as some 400 militiamen in Concord defeated the British and forced a retreat back to Boston, with the Redcoats harried and harassed on the way back. The American Patriots had finally begun a Revolution that pitted an economically, racially, intellectually, and religiously diverse group of volunteers and raw recruits against the most powerful Empire in the world.

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Mercy Otis Warren wrote to Catherine Macauley to emphasize that the Battles of Lexington and Concord were necessary self-defense against long-drawn-out British repression and outrages, crowned with the attempted seizure of Patriot arms and leaders. "You have undoubtedly, Madam been Apprized of the Consequences of this Hostile Movement which compeled the Americans to fly to arms in Defense of all that is held dear & sacred among Mankind. And the public papers as well as private accounts have Witnessed to the Bravery of the peasants of Lexington & the spirit of freedom Breath’d from the Inhabitants of the surrounding Villages,” she wrote.

The Patriots had, of course, spent years trying all sorts of other methods to convince the British government to stop violating their rights before open warfare broke out on that April 1775 morning. There had been petitions, protests, court cases, and everything in between. But eventually, the Americans found that they were willing even to go to war rather than become oppressed political slaves of a boundlessly arrogant and tyrannical government. Their freedom was more important than their safety.

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Unfortunately, the majority of Americans today prioritize their safety above their freedom. Even too many conservatives have allowed or even encouraged government to take on countless unconstitutional and dangerous powers. The COVID-19 lockdowns were a startling illustration of just how different the American character had become since 1775. They did, however, in conjunction with the Biden administration’s abuses, shock many patriotic Americans into realizing that we truly needed to reform our country or we were going to lose it.

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And that involves not only electing better leaders who are willing to enforce significant reform, but also transforming our schools, our churches, our state legislatures, and our communities. If the American experiment is to survive beyond our 250th national birthday, there has to be a grassroots cultural revolution as powerful and determined and idealistic — and as passionate about liberty — as the military Revolution that began at Lexington and Concord.

Below is a clip from the Walt Disney movie “Johnny Tremain” with a somewhat fictionalized depiction of Revere’s ride and the encounter at Lexington:

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