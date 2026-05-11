Diminutive Dictator Zelinksy Is Now Shutting Down Churches In the Name of Democracy

In August 2024, Ukraine’s diminutive dictator, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed into law a bill that, according to Radio Free Europe, bans “religious organizations linked to the Russian Orthodox Church from operating in Ukraine.”

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It's important to note that in 2019, three years before Russia invaded Ukraine, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople granted the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (UOC) its independence from the Moscow Patriarchate.

In signing the new law into effect in 2024, Zelensky said, “Today taking a step toward liberation from Moscow's devils." When Zelensky made the announcement, the UOC said that it had already severed all ties with the Moscow Patriarchate in 2023, the year before, over Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Needless to say, Zelensky and his henchmen either never quite believed the UOC or they just don't like Christianity (or both), and so on May 11, 2026, Ukrainian storm troopers descended upon the UOC’s St. Michael Monastery, and according to reports, forcibly removed parishioners, volunteers, and clergy.

Ukrainian Orthodox Monastery (UOC) seized by Ukraine government.



This occurred May 11th at St. Michael's Monastery in Pereyaslav. Police drag Orthodox Christians from the door of the sanctuary, including Abbot Archimandrite Antoniy, to turn it into a museum. Christ have mercy. pic.twitter.com/gTpMYARmev — Theophan (@uncreated_light) May 11, 2026

Along with police, representatives from Ukraine’s National Historical and Ethnographic Reserve “Pereyaslav” were on hand with an eye toward turning the active place of worship into a museum. The mission of the Reserve is to preserve Ukrainian culture, ironically. And so, it is taking part in the dismantling of a church that it will soon seek to preserve in memory only.

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The Union of Orthodox Journalists (UOJ) referenced the Pershyi Kozatskyi Telegram channel as the source when it reported that special forces and police officers “surrounded the shrine, blocking the entrances and exits.”

Now, before going any further, you need to see just how the West has consistently framed Ukraine as a democracy, but it’s worse than that. Look at how Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and two American congressional reps use the same phrasing to talk about Ukraine. It’s almost like some globalist elites wrote this for them. First up, Carney.

Today, we announced $270 million of new military support to Ukraine.



Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Their cause — freedom, democracy, sovereignty — is our cause. Good to see President @ZelenskyyUa today in Yerevan. 🇨🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zluYdJTR6s — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 4, 2026

Notice how he says that Ukraine is all about “freedom, democracy, and sovereignty.” In the next post, entrenched swamp creature Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) uses similar framing: “freedom, democracy, and the rule of law…”

Our support for Ukraine goes far beyond assisting a single nation. It’s about upholding the principles of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law that underpin the western world.



Article: https://t.co/zaGfT8N3Bb pic.twitter.com/kwbMHFzugo — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) May 8, 2026

And then there is Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), using “independence and democracy” as his framing device for Ukraine.

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America should be taking leadership in Ukraine’s fight for its independence and democracy, but Trump has pulled out because he’d rather ingratiate himself to a dictator in Moscow.



Trump’s abandonment of Ukraine will go down in history as one of the worst foreign policy… — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) May 2, 2026

A Canadian prime minister, a Democrat congressman, and a Republican congressman don’t all use the same messaging by coincidence. This is a scripted narrative, one that we’ve seen quite a bit whenever the left wants to pressure the U.S. into giving billions to Ukraine. They’re a democracy, we were told, but they aren’t.

Zelensky is a fascist puppet, but to his people he’s a dictator.

The UOJ reports, “The monastery has come under the control of law enforcement and museum staff. Representatives of the museum have now entered the monastery premises and are taking inventory of the monastery property.”

The UOJ added, “Law enforcement officers removed parishioners who had prayed within these walls for decades, calling them ‘unauthorized persons.’ Museum employees, backed by special forces, reportedly broke even into the monks’ private cells, to which state structures have no legal rights.”

Previously, in June 2023, police tried the same thing, but at that time, Archimandrite Antoniy led an effort to form a human shield to halt or slow the attack, and it worked. But at that point, it became clear that the government was not going to let up. The government stepped up its efforts. May 11 was the day the Zelensky administration finally seized control of the Orthodox Catholic church.

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Don’t forget that Zelensky shut down 11 opposing political parties in 2022, and he suspended democratic elections because of the Russian war, supposedly. Imagine the uproar if a Republican president (including Abraham Lincoln) decided to suspend elections because of a war. If you’re wondering, Lincoln ran for re-election and won during the Civil War in 1864.

With Zelensky, he loves democracy but only when it works for him. He doesn't like it, apparently, when it involves freedom of dissent, or freedom to vote, or freedom of religion. Then, he’s not very tolerant of democracy at all. Keep this in mind the next time some Democrat, leftist, or RINO decides to appeal to your sense of “democracy” when talking about Ukraine.

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