Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for May 10 and 11

Shavuah tov! May this week bring us good health and joy, prosperity and peace.

The war with Iran that isn't a war without a ceasefire deal that doesn't cease fire continues to be multi-faceted and filled with contradicting indicators. This may be because there are many voices fighting each other for control in Iran (even though CNN reported that a U.S. intelligence report on Saturday stated that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei plays a "decisive role in shaping war strategy, alongside senior Iranian officials."). And it may be because President Trump is hearing one set of voices from JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, and another set of voices from Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. Or it may be both reasons, or neither, but the words and actions on both sides seem to be blustering but often self-contradictory.

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Rubio, Hegseth, and the Israelis are looking to eliminate Iranian assets and move forward, believing that the Iranians cannot be trusted and are busy developing weapons. On the other hand, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and discussed "de-escalating tensions in the region." During the meeting, Al Thani emphasized that "the need for all parties to respond positively to mediation efforts, which will pave the way for addressing the roots of the crisis through peaceful means.” Qatar is the largest financial sponsor of Islam in American colleges and suburban communities, a country where there is only one church and no synagogues allowed, and which supports and for years has housed the leaders of terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah. Yet it is working with our Vice President on creating a "fair peace" between Israel and its Islamic neighbors? After Hegseth, Al Thani met with Rubio in Miami, and the reports of their conversation had a different tone. The reports dealt with the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats.

Channel 12 reported that Israel sent a message to Washington stating that any renewed fighting must include attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure. An official claimed that Iran’s energy infrastructure could be destroyed within 24 hours and that such strikes would force Tehran into negotiations. Israeli media also reported on Saturday that there was and is unusual military activity at Ben Gurion Airport, with dozens of U.S. Air Force aircraft reportedly stationed in parking areas in recent hours. Aviation sources said Israeli civilian aircraft were moved to alternative parking areas because of space limitations, but no official explanation has been provided. And multiple sources in England and Israel are reporting that the British Defense Ministry has announced that the destroyer Dragon is heading to the Middle East for a possible multinational mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Channel 13 reported that President Donald Trump pledged to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would not abandon efforts regarding Iranian uranium. The report said intensive consultations are continuing in Israel over the future of U.S.-Iran negotiations. An Israeli official told Channel 13 that during recent discussions, the IDF and Mossad presented Prime Minister Netanyahu with offensive proposals regarding Iran. According to the official, the IDF believes the current state of Iranian power presents an operational opportunity and that it is necessary to return and complete the mission. The Mossad also reportedly believes renewed fighting would accelerate the deterioration of the Iranian regime and could lead to its collapse.

The current vice president and secretary of state are working with different players to attempt to create a peace that will last in the region, which by practical definition means removing all nuclear development, all enriched uranium, and ballistic missiles, and hopefully replacing the Islamic regime that has declared war on the U.S. for 47 years. On Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris showed that she is trying to stay in the national limelight by commenting on the war in Iran. But instead of making a comment that demonstrated that she understood the challenges and risks involved with Iran (especially an Iran with missiles and nuclear capability, God forbid), she chose to pander to the farthest left of her political base and said that the war "should never have started." She continued by saying, "It's all just bulls**t!"

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Whether she is so ignorant as to actually believe that, or if she is pandering to the extreme left of the Democratic Party with the intent of running in 2028, either way, it shows a remarkable lack of understanding of geopolitics. It also shows a lack of ethics by promoting and encouraging pro-Palestinian demonstrators, who are consistently tied to the Jew-hating, Western civilization-hating antisemites who are terrorizing the Jews of this nation.

I was blessed to spend some time with Alan Dershowitz last week, who gave some wonderful teachings filled with clarity, one of which I would like to paraphrase and share.

Professor Dershowitz shared that there is not actually such a thing as "pro-Palestinian" at all, even among Arabs. We know this because the Arabs have turned down the offers of having a Palestinian state in 1947, 1948, 1967, 1978, 1994, 2005, 2008, and even more. Dershowitz made the incisive, insightful, and honest comment that there is no such thing as "pro-Palestinian,” that, given that they actually don't want a state, it is just an excuse to be "anti-Zionist" and antisemitic. That the person in Nebraska who has and continues to ignore the true crimes against humanity happening in Sudan, Myanmar, etc., but attacks Israel based on the fallacious propaganda about Gaza, is not actually "pro-Palestine,” and is just using that term as an excuse to justify their Jew-hatred.

May we and all the world gain the clarity of Dershowitz about life, Israel, and the world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 10, 2026

23rd of Iyyar, 5786

38th day of the Omer

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The Wall Street Journal, among other sources, reported on Sunday that Iran's official response to the U.S. proposal was both lengthy in pages and far apart in concept from what was proposed. The Iranian response only gives a gradual opening of the Strait of Hormuz; but demands immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon; no dismantling of nuclear facilities; stopping their uranium enrichment for shorter than 20 years; transferring a part of their enriched uranium to a third party country, but having all the enriched uranium returned to them if talks fail or the U.S. withdraws from the agreement; the lifting of all sanctions; the immediate release of all frozen Iranian funds; financial compensation for them to rebuild; and Iran remaining in control of the Strait of Hormuz. PressTV, Iran's state-affiliated network, announced officially on Sunday night that the U.S. initiative to end the war has been officially rejected, as "it means Tehran's surrender to Trump's excessive demands."

Trump's response was predictable as he accused the Iranians of "playing games.” He wrote on social media: "I just read the response from Iran's 'representatives.' I don't like it - completely unacceptable!"

And the Iranian response to the president was equally predictable. One Iranian official stated that Trump's response "doesn't matter at all. No one in Iran is formulating a plan to please him, but only the nation." The source added that "if Trump is not satisfied with Iran's response, that is naturally preferable."

Iranian officials also warned that Iran would "immediately strike" French and British warships if they approached the Strait of Hormuz. An Iranian army spokesperson also threatened that if Iran is attacked again, “the enemy” would face “new weapons, war methods, and battlefields.” The spokesperson said that Iranian light submarines are operating in the Strait of Hormuz “in line with threats and needs.” This is in conflict with the repeated statements of the U.S. that all of Iran's naval forces have been destroyed, but could also just be more blustering rhetoric from Iran.

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Prime Minister Netanyahu said in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday that despite major achievements against Iran, the conflict is “not over.” He said that Iran still retains enriched uranium, nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile capabilities, and regional proxies, adding that Israel and its allies have significantly degraded these systems, but that “there’s work to be done.” Netanyahu also said that Iran’s highly enriched uranium must be fully removed from the country and that all of the remaining enrichment sites must be entirely dismantled. Asked how the uranium would be removed, Netanyahu replied directly, “You go in, and you take it out.” When he was further asked whether the uranium could be removed by force if no agreement is reached and how long that mission would take, Netanyahu would not discuss military options or provide a timetable for completing the mission. But he was clear that preventing Iran from having nuclear capabilities is “a terrifically important mission.”

Although many people have issues with what the Anti-Defamation League does now, and especially their involvement in non-Jewish causes such as transgender, BLM (they were an original and constant supporter until recently), and other "non-Jewish" social and political issues, there is no doubt that they have done much good work for the Jewish people and the world. Much of that was because of Abe Foxman, who led the ADL from 1987-2015, and who died on Sunday at the age of 86. Foxman spent his whole professional career working for the ADL, having been hired in 1965 as a legal assistant. For decades, he was one of the most politically powerful Jews in the world, meeting constantly with celebrities, politicians, business leaders, and even the pope. Upon his death, Israeli President Herzog published a eulogy in English: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Abe Foxman, a legendary leader of the Jewish people, a fighter for justice and equality, and a longtime and dear friend of mine."

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Whether you agree or disagree with Foxman, or with what the ADL has morphed into since being led by Jonatham Greenblatt, we must all recognize that a great man has died, a warrior for the Jewish people and for the civil rights of everyone. He strove to make this country and the world a better place, and passionately worked for half a century at that task. May his memory be a blessing and his family comforted among the mourners of Zion.

And may we all strive as passionately and tirelessly in every aspect of our own lives to achieve our goals, may we be willing to work through conflicts to achieve those goals, and may we all soon see a time of peace, remembering that peace must be for everyone or it is for no one.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 11, 2026

24th of Iyyar, 5786

39th day of the Omer

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