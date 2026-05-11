Supreme Court Rules Against Race-Based Alabama District

The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated an order unconstitutionally requiring an Alabama district to be based on racial demographics, in another redistricting win for the GOP.

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The new ruling follows the recent Louisiana v. Callais decision where the Supreme Court judged that black-majority districts drawn as such constitute racial gerrymandering and are unconstitutional under the Fifteenth Amendment.

VoteHub posted on X Monday, “The U.S. Supreme Court has vacated a lower court ruling requiring Alabama to maintain two majority-Black congressional districts in a 6-3 decision. The ruling allows Alabama to revisit its congressional map ahead of 2026 and could lead to a more Republican-leaning configuration.”

The Court's decision, which was 6–3, vacated the previous ruling and remanded the issue to a district court again. The dissenters — Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson — claimed, "In addition to holding that Alabama's 2023 Redistricting Plan violates §2, the District Court held, in one of the three cases before this Court, that Alabama violated the Fourteenth Amendment" by supposedly "diluting the votes of Black voters." In other words, they're mad that the Supreme Court didn't rule in favor of racism. The Fourteenth Amendment requires that all citizens be allowed to vote regardless of race; it doesn't have anything to do with gerrymandering.

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BREAKING: The Supreme Court quickly *vacates* an Alabama district court order requiring the state to draw a congressional map with two majority-Black voting districts. #SCOTUS Justices Sotomayor, Kagan & Jackson dissent. https://t.co/pcxhgSFHTN pic.twitter.com/fzb1wN4Ok2 — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) May 11, 2026

The Washington Post tried to claim SCOTUS is aiming to "weaken the Voting Rights Act," but actually, the Court has been ruling against racial gerrymandering precisely to preserve the integrity of the Voting Rights Act. The latter was supposed to prevent racial gerrymandering, not protect it.

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The new SCOTUS ruling also follows two other wins for the Republican side in the redistricting war. One was the Virginia Supreme Court striking down the outrageous Virginia Democrat gerrymander as unconstitutional. Democrats managed to trick voters into passing the map, which essentially eradicated the voice of the substantial GOP voting population of the state, by phrasing the measure in extremely deceptive language. Fortunately, because the Democrats broke the state constitution through the process of pushing the map through, SCOVA ruled it unconstitutional. Virginia Democrats are so desperate they're trying to figure out how to retire SCOVA justices forcibly.

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Another victory was the Tennessee Legislature passing a new map that responded to SCOTUS's Louisiana v. Callais decision by splitting up the unconstitutional black-majority district in the state. Now Republicans will likely have all the congressional seats in the state.

Now Democrats once again have to deal with a Supreme Court decision preventing them from rigging Congress through racist gerrymandering.

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