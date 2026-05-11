State Department Rejects UN ‘Replacement Migration’ Forum Policies

Not only did the United States refuse to participate in the United Nations’ International Migration Review Forum, but the Trump administration is absolutely determined not to adopt or approve the UN recommendations that amount to blatant replacement migration for Western nations.

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In a May 11 press release, the U.S. State Department condemned the forum's "progress" declaration and harkened back to Trump's wise 2017 decision to reject the Global Compact on Migration. “President Trump is focused on the interests of Americans, not foreigners or globalist bureaucrats,” the department affirmed. “The United States will not support a process that imposes, overtly or by stealth, guidelines, standards, or commitments that constrain the American people’s sovereign, democratic right to make decisions in the best interests of our country.”

These are the same globalists who never stop singing the praises of Islam and Communism while dissing capitalism and Western civilization, yet also claim that Western nations must welcome in unlimited numbers of migrants, including illegal aliens, and especially young male illegal aliens, from Third World countries. Besides ignoring the obvious conclusion that Islam and communism are disastrous for those who live under them, in contrast to Western capitalistic prosperity, globalists also refuse to address the fact they are essentially replacing native populations — including native workers — with unassimilated hordes.

The State Department press release cited Secretary Marco Rubio's emphasis on the disasters caused by previous administrations' pro-mass migration policies, which "threaten[ed] the cohesion of our societies and the future of our peoples." Rampant crime, a deadly drug overdose crisis, high native-born unemployment, a housing crisis, and rigged elections are some of the consequences of the Biden-Harris open borders catastrophe.

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In 2023, "anchor babies" reportedly represented nearly one in ten U.S. births. By 2030, up to a million Chinese Communists could vote in U.S. elections thanks to "birth tourism." Rubio is right to label this "replacement migration."

The State Department press release slammed the UN forum:

In recent years, Americans witnessed first-hand how mass immigration laid waste to our communities: crime and chaos at the border, states of emergency in major cities, and billions of taxpayer dollars funneled towards hotels, plane tickets, cell phones and cash cards for migrants. Much of this was driven by UN agencies and their partners, which did not just facilitate the invasion of our country, but proceeded to redistribute our own people’s wealth and resources to millions of foreigners from the worst corners of the world… There was nothing “safe,” “orderly,” or “regular” about any of this. And the costs were borne primarily by working Americans forced to compete for scarce jobs, housing, and social services. The UN has little to say about them.

Neither I nor the Trump administration is opposed to immigration per se — in fact, First Lady Melania Trump is an immigrant, and all of us who are not Native American Indians have immigrant ancestors. Rather, We the People object to unchecked and unvetted masses of people — particularly those from hostile countries — who come in to steal our jobs, our homes, our taxpayer money, and our future.

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But the UN wants to transform the U.S. into a Third World, crime-plagued cesspool. Their main mistake is in thinking that globalist dictators will be able to control the hordes of jihadis, criminals, and Commies once they are here.

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