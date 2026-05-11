Fox Says Trump Told Anchor That Venezuela Should Be a U.S. State

President Donald Trump is either completely fed up with the corrupt dictators running Venezuela, or he is engaging in some major media trolling again because he just reportedly told a Fox News anchor he thinks Venezuela should be part of the United States.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, referring to America Reports co-anchor John Roberts, posted on X on May 11, “NEW: President Trump tells @FoxNews colleague @johnrobertsFox in a phone call just now that he is ‘seriously considering making Venezuela the 51st US state’, adding that there is $40 trillion in oil there and ‘Venezuela loves Trump’.” Indeed, Trump has had his eye on Venezuelan oil for a while, since it could give us control over about 17% of global oil reserves and prevent dictatorial nations like China from getting it.

Just got off the phone with @realDonaldTrump ... he told me he is seriously considering a move to make Venezuela the 51st state... pic.twitter.com/cofs12dhUS — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) May 11, 2026

We know that Trump does like to say such things sometimes just to enrage Democrats, as when he jokes about Canada being our 51st state and calls the Canadian prime minister a governor. Then again, some of Trump‘s extremely confident claims, which most Americans assume are mere empty threats, turn out to be very real indeed, as the Iranian regime discovered.

In fact, ex-narcoterrorist dictator Nicolás Maduro found out in a stunning fashion that when Trump said he was going to arrest Maduro, he wasn’t joking around. The dictator who confidently challenged Trump to come and get him is now in a Brooklyn jail after an extremely swift and efficient capture mission at the beginning of this year.

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The individuals in charge of Venezuela now are members of the Maduro regime, including interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who was a close ally of the ousted tyrant. The U.S. government’s relationship with the Venezuelan regime since Trump brought Maduro to the United States to stand trial has been up-and-down, to say the least.

For instance, as of the end of April, America had started direct flights to Venezuela again for the first time in seven years. Trump directed the U.S. Department of Transportation to reopen the airspace around Venezuela, as my colleague Sarah Anderson reported. But Rodríguez also met with radical Marxist Colombian dictator Gustavo Petro, who loathes the Trump administration, recently.

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And at the same time as she reported on the resumption of flights to Venezuela, which was April 30, Sarah Anderson wrote:

And just because I haven't given an update in a while, there are still at least 454 political prisoners in custody as of Thursday, according to the human rights group Foro Penal. It's better than the thousands from the past, not as good as zero. Like I said, we've come a long way, but there is still a long way to go.

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Now, if only Trump would obliterate what remains of the Iranian regime instead of waiting for the peace deal that is never coming, and if he would be hardcore on the genocidal and America-hating Chinese Communist Party instead of letting CCP-beholden billionaires influence his trip, we can feel very optimistic indeed about our foreign policy.

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