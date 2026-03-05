The Cabinet Visits Caracas

On Tuesday evening, I heard that a high-level member of Donald Trump's cabinet would visit Venezuela on Wednesday. I was hoping it was Marco Rubio — I really can't wait for the day he's able to visit Caracas — but, as it turns out, it was Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

It's a big deal. Maybe not a Rubio big deal, but a big deal all the same. Burgum is the second major member of the Trump administration to visit the country in recent weeks. The first was Energy Secretary Chris Wright. And Wright was the first one to visit since before the Hugo Chávez years began in the late 1990s. The fact that these people are just flying in and hanging out is so symbolic of how far Trump and Rubio have come with this project in just two months.

Burgum was in town to meet with Trump's pawn, "acting president" Delcy Rodríguez, at Miraflores Palace and talk about a topic that seems to be on everyone's minds lately: minerals. Upon arrival, he and a couple dozen U.S. and international mining executives were greeted by our woman on the ground, Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu.

"Welcome to Venezuela, Secretary Burgum. As President of the National Energy Domain Council and head of the Department of Interior, the Secretary will meet with interim authorities, establish contacts with U.S. and Venezuelan companies, and work toward a legitimate mining sector and secure critical mineral supply chains. Another vital and historic step that advances the three-phase plan of the president for the benefit of Venezuelans and Americans," Dogu posted on X.

Bienvenido a Venezuela, @SecretaryBurgum. Como Presidente del Consejo Nacional de Dominio Energético y jefe del Departamento de @Interior, el Secretario se reunirá con las autoridades interinas, establecerá contactos con empresas estadounidenses y venezolanas, y trabajará por un… pic.twitter.com/0QcrGDR4EP — Embajada de los EE.UU., Venezuela (@usembassyve) March 4, 2026

As I said, they eventually moved to Miraflores Palace, where the Marxist woman who was fully Team Death to America up until January 3 rolled out the red carpet.

As I'm writing this, MAGA Delcy herself just posted some pictures on X, along with the message, "As part of the dialogue between our countries, I received at Miraflores the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior and president of the Energy Dominance Council, Doug Burgum, in a meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral exchange in energy and mining matters. We reaffirm our willingness to advance in a cooperation based on mutual respect and on the strategic development of our resources for the benefit of both peoples."

Como parte del diálogo entre nuestros países, recibí en Miraflores al Secretario del Departamento del Interior de los EEUU y presidente del Consejo de Dominio Energético, Doug Burgum, en un encuentro orientado a fortalecer el intercambio bilateral en materia energética y minera. pic.twitter.com/saPhRzLDi4 — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) March 5, 2026

It's almost like Rubio wrote that line for her. But here's what's even funnier. The Venezuelan regime's "interior minister," Diosdado Cabello — you know, the most sinister member the regime, who is still wanted in the U.S. — was at the meeting, dressed in a suit and looking about as uncomfortable as you might imagine. This is the guy who once claimed that "no gringo" who attacked Venezuela would leave the country unscathed, and now here he is listening to the "gringo's" interior secretary tell him what to do. It's beautiful.

"But I still haven't lost my arrechera" 😂 https://t.co/N4XGEepwqS — SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) March 4, 2026

By the way, if you enjoy Cabello humor, on the most recent episode of his state TV program, he told the crowd that opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado is aligning herself with U.S. Democrats to ruin Trump's foreign policy agenda. She's not of course (commies gonna propaganda), but it's like he's suddenly auditioning to become a Republican podcaster.

Anyway, after the meeting, Burgum and Delcy spoke to the media, and the secretary said, "This collaboration has no limits. And what it can mean for the Venezuelan and American people is wonderful. Venezuela is a rich country. We are geographic neighbors with a lot of synergy."

Delcy called the day a "20 out of 20."

So, why did Burgum show up? Most people know that Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. What many people don't know is that it also sits on some of the largest untapped gold deposits in the world. It's also rich in coltan, bauxite, nickel, diamonds, iron ore, and rare earth elements. Unfortunately, the Chavista regime ran the mining industry into the ground and allowed years of illegal mining practices that have destroyed the environment, hurt wildlife, and created numerous human rights issues.

Trump is ready to turn that around. And, sure enough, MAGA Delcy announced that there is a mining law reform coming that would allow foreign investment in the industry.

One more thing I'd like to mention, while we're documenting Trump and Rubio's wins in Venezuela, is that on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation authorized American Airlines to operate routes from Miami to Caracas and Maracaibo through its regional subsidiary Envoy Air. Just as a reminder, U.S. commercial flights to Venezuela stopped in 2019. You can't fly there directly. Depending on the security situation, flights will likely start in late March or early April.

On Tuesday, I mentioned that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing an indictment against Delcy to use as leverage so she'll continue doing what the Trump administration tells her to do — or so, that's what Reuters claims. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche came out on Tuesday and said that it was false, but Reuters stands by it. Several other media sources — including some I actually trust, not your typical MSM — also say it's true. A lot of people think Blanche just said that because of security surrounding Burgum's visit, and that the truth will come out soon. We'll see. Again, these media outlets have no named sources for this, so it could go either way.

Not a confirmation or denial, but Trump himself came out with a social media post, thanking Delcy for her cooperation and saying she's doing a good job, and he even called her "president" on Wednesday. He's been doing this for two months. It's all part of the schtick, but it is starting to wear on people who know firsthand the horrors Delcy inflicted on millions of Venezuelans over the years. Polls suggest it's costing Trump and the U.S. a little bit of favorability in Venezuela. They fear he's legitimizing her. He's not.

"Delcy Rodríguez, who is the President of Venezuela, is doing a great job, and working with U.S. Representatives very well. The Oil is beginning to flow, and the professionalism and dedication between both Countries is a very nice thing to see!" - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KBTKnXubGu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 4, 2026

Thankfully, those with a voice are speaking up to reassure people. One of my favorite Venezuelan journalists, Orlando Avendaño, explained it like this:

It’s politics. Real politics, which operates according to power, control of weapons, and sovereignty. Delcy runs Venezuela’s regime, which the United States oversees, and that’s a fact. Palpable, factual, ineludible. And that shouldn’t keep us up at night. What should worry us is if that oversight fails, collapses, or stops being oversight to become legitimization — this, even if Rodríguez wanted it, is unlikely to be allowed by Washington. Over-analyzing a word, an assertion, or something rhetorical, especially from a legal or normative standpoint, is naive. And shortsighted.

Opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa posted on X: "The Venezuelan people are the only ones who should decide who governs Venezuela. But first, we must dismantle the system that betrayed popular sovereignty on July 28."

I'm glad they're speaking up. I think the transition will be much smoother if people are not fearful of their future, and after nearly 30 years of tyranny, trust is only earned. But I truly believe that Trump and Rubio will ensure the country ends up with the leaders it needs, not just remnants of the same old regime.

