The Diplomatic Reset in Venezuela Is Official

Well, we have more exciting news out of Venezuela. The State Department just announced that we have officially re-established a diplomatic relationship with the South American country.

Here's the statement:

The United States and Venezuela’s interim authorities have agreed to re-establish diplomatic and consular relations. This step will facilitate our joint efforts to promote stability, support economic recovery, and advance political reconciliation in Venezuela. Our engagement is focused on helping the Venezuelan people move forward through a phased process that creates the conditions for a peaceful transition to a democratically elected government. The United States remains committed to supporting the Venezuelan people and working with partners across the region to advance stability and prosperity.

That means we're officially re-opening our embassy there — that's been in the works for a while, overseen by Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu — citizens will have access to consular services, and it will help reduce political and legal risks for companies that want to invest in Venezuela. (Dear Mr. President, I totally volunteer to handle public affairs or something. Just putting it out there.)

I also want to note that the State Department language makes it clear that the current regime in place is temporary, and there will eventually be a democratically elected government. Trump apparently said something nice about Delcy Rodríguez again on Thursday, and everyone got upset about it on social media.

But back to diplomacy. This is yet another huge win for the Donald Trump administration and a sign that things are moving quickly. To put it in perspective, the United States and Venezuela cut diplomatic ties in early 2019, so this has been seven years in the making. During his first term, Trump declared Maduro's 2018 re-election bid illegitimate — because it was — and recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was appointed by the National Assembly, as the real president-elect. Maduro got mad and gave U.S. diplomats 72 hours to leave the country. Trump refused to accept that but ended up withdrawing most U.S. personnel from the embassy in Caracas for safety reasons, and there has been no diplomatic relationship since... unless you count Joe Biden bending over and handing Maduro his narco-nephews and bagman out of federal prisons. But I digress.

As I mentioned on Wednesday, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum was in Caracas meeting with the "interim government" and, as it turns out, making some deals. His visit wrapped up Thursday afternoon but not before he and Delcy stood together at a PDVSA (Venezuela's state-run oil company) facility and announced that Shell has signed new on- and off-shore oil and gas agreements.

Burgum called the move "historic" and "fantastic," while Delcy said that it would bring the country's recently approved hydrocarbons law to life. She also said some stuff about mutual benefits and economic recovery. Everything out of her mouth sounds like a script from the Trump administration.

Just wrapped a trip to Venezuela to advance U.S. interests in the region and strengthen bilateral cooperation on critical minerals and energy.



At @POTUS’ direction, we are moving at TRUMP SPEED to usher in a Golden Age for the Western Hemisphere where America leads. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SIsOeD75ma — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) March 6, 2026

I missed this yesterday, but when she and Burgum made a press statement together, she thanked Trump for all he is doing. Keep in mind that two months ago, this regime was threatening Trump and Marco Rubio and hated our country (it has for decades). I marvel every single day at how well our president has handled this.

🚨NEW: Venezuela’s acting president just thanked Donald Trump — the same president whose administration removed Nicolás Maduro two months ago — and offered cooperation on energy, mining, and critical minerals.



Delcy Rodríguez said it standing next to U.S. Interior Secretary Doug… pic.twitter.com/O51dFjvocA — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 5, 2026

Last but not least, I wanted to share this from Venezuelan writer and lawyer Emmanuel Rincón. He posted a list of "10 truths about today's Venezuela" on X today. They're a mix of verified facts with a few assumptions/opinions, but he's generally correct about these things, and I wanted to share the list with y'all. Much of it aligns with my thoughts on the matter as well, but I thought you'd enjoy hearing it from someone who has lived it. (Keep in mind this is a Spanish to English translation.)

1. It is notorious and indisputable that Delcy Rodríguez negotiated Maduro's handover to the US. 2. The Chavistas know that Delcy Rodríguez betrayed them, but they are too cowardly to confront her. 3. President Trump is currently pleased with Delcy; he has given her everything she asks for and more—her plan to prioritize US interests is advancing well. 4. President Trump has praised friends and enemies in the past, only to quickly change his stance. He has praised Xi Jinping, Putin, Kim Jong-un, and today Delcy; just a short while ago, he was even subtly praising the Iranians and urging them to negotiate. But just as he dishes out praise, he doesn't hesitate to send in the military to destroy them when the moment calls for it. 5. Diosdado Cabello also knows that Delcy handed over Maduro, but he lacks international partners. He fears striking a blow against Delcy because he knows that would mean facing off against the US, and his tough-guy bluster only goes as far as the point where he'd actually have to put his own life on the line. He's proven it many times—he's a loudmouthed coward. 6. Venezuela is going to improve noticeably in the coming months, no matter who is in Miraflores. 7. If Venezuelans want to speed up the transition, they must take to the streets en masse to protest and establish an election timeline. 8. Without the power of repression at hand, Chavismo loses the only pillar of its political capital—all it takes is putting it to the test. 9. The Chavistas themselves today must fear Delcy more than the opposition does. Delcy has started rounding up Chavistas, and no one will spare a dime or even say "A" to defend them. They are pieces that can easily be crushed. Not so with an opponent under Washington's guidelines. 10. In the medium term, Delcy will stop being useful to President Trump. Having a puppet by force in Miraflores is no guarantee for US national security and its investments. In a couple more months, Delcy will start to stink, and the pressure will begin for real elections in Venezuela — everyone will have to cooperate. If Delcy refuses to cooperate, the president's praise will quickly turn into insults and possible new attacks.

