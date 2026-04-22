Faith All Over the Place, Episode 31: What Happens When You Dance With the Government Funding Devil

After taking a week off due to scheduling miscues, we're back with another episode of Faith All Over the Place. This is episode 31, which makes us the Baskin-Robbins of the podcasting world.

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This week, my friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I welcomed our monthly guest, our friend and colleague, Ashley McCully, to the show. Ashley brought us a story out of Colorado. It led us to get more political than we usually like to get, but it's an important topic nonetheless.

The Archdiocese of Denver is suing the state of Colorado for requiring the archdiocese's 36 preschools to accept the children of LGBTQetc parents. It's a big deal that the Supreme Court is taking this on, and it sounds like a classic case of religious discrimination. But there's one kicker: the archdiocese accepts state educational money.

The three of us landed on the same thought: If your school accepts federal or state money, you're at the mercy of the federal or state government and its requirements. We compared this case to the case of Jack Phillips and his Masterpiece Cake Shop. With Phillips, it was a private business at the receiving end of religious discrimination; these Catholic schools are on the hook for the government to dictate what they do because of the funds the state gives them.

Kruiser said (and I'm paraphrasing) that federal and state educational funding is the root of every ill in our society. What makes it worse is that the issue at stake isn't direct religious discrimination; it's when a religious school goes up against the left's secular religion of the Pride Cult.

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I quoted Dr. Albert Mohler from his podcast from Wednesday morning:

This is just a reminder to us as Christians, as Christian parents, Christian pastors, Christian churches, Christian leaders, it is an important reminder to us that what the government adopts as policy is what the government wants adopted as moral judgment, and that’s exactly what’s going on here. The government is sending a moral message. It is sending a moral signal. That moral signal is the normalization of transgender and LGBTQ parents, period, and relationships, same-sex marriage, and all the rest.

We also had the most surprising cameo in the history of this podcast, so listen for it.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 30: Artemis, Faith, and Science

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