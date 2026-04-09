Faith All Over the Place, Episode 30: Artemis, Faith, and Science

We're back with another exciting episode of Faith All Over the Place, and we hit a milestone: our 30th episode! Sorry — you'll have to blow up your own balloons and hang your own streamers.

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It's Masters week, so naturally, we kicked things off with the "all over the place" portion of our proceedings. My friend, colleague, and partner in podcasting excellence, Stephen Kruiser, and I had talked about how Tiger Woods changed the game of golf and had a little bit of fun at his expense by discussing his bad driving. We also mentioned golfers who are believers in Jesus, like Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler. I mentioned how fun it was to watch this year's Par 3 contest, where spouses and kids caddy for the golfers.

Then we moved on to our main topic of conversation: Artemis II. And our Programming Director was hard at work, as He always is, inspiring us with ideas. I mentioned astronaut Victor Glover's faith-filled comments before the crew reached loss of signal while flying around the moon. Glover stated before a worldwide audience that Jesus commanded us to love God and love our neighbors; it turns out that Kruiser had read an article about how first-century Christians evangelized with not much more than that.

It truly is a challenge to love our neighbors, especially when people want to talk contentiously about politics, but God calls us to love others. We sometimes have to overcome our anger to witness to people.

We discussed astronauts we have met, including one of my heroes, Jim Lovell, whom Kruiser once met, and Jim Irwin, who was a friend of my grandfather, whom I met when I was young. We talked about how the crew of Artemis II is remarkably media-friendly. The world is paying attention, which makes Glover's statements more crucial than ever.

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We touched on the tension between science, where the atheistic voices seem to be the loudest, and faith. Kruiser asked a pointed question: What do atheists do with awe? And I brought up the scripture that's been on my mind throughout the entire Artemis II mission: "The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims his handiwork. Day to day pours out speech, and night to night reveals knowledge" (Psalm 19:1-2, ESV)

I thought of another verse that I didn't mention on the podcast: "When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?" (Psalm 8:3-4, ESV)

Finally, we talked about the Shroud of Turin and how fascinated we both are with the Apostle Paul. We had fun recording this somewhat compact episode, and I hope you enjoy listening to it.

Previously on Faith All Over the Place, Episode 29: Holy Week All Over the Place

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