The Next Great GOP Proxy War: Elon Musk & Thomas Massie Vs. Donald Trump & MAGA

If there were 218 men and women in the House of Representatives who voted just like Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), this world would be a much better place. Corruption, waste, and stupid spending priorities would be a distant memory. Fiscal sanity would be restored. And our (still spiraling) budget deficit would finally, at long last, be addressed.

And if there were 250+ Thomas Massies in Congress? Oh, baby! Fiscal conservatives would be dancing in the streets, partying like it’s Mardi Gras at Galt’s Gulch.

Alas, there aren’t 250+ other Thomas Massies running around Capitol Hill. Nor is there another 217. There’s only one.

And that’s a problem.

In a closely divided House of Representatives, just one Thomas Massie is a luxury the GOP can no longer afford.

But y’know who can afford it? An unhappy billionaire by the name of Elon Musk. (More on that in a sec.)

There’s an old expression: “To retain respect for laws and sausage, one must not watch them in the making.” Because, by any objective standard, the process is gross. Revolting! It’ll make your stomach turn.

(Probably more so for laws than for sausage.)

The political process is a messy, meandering mix of spare parts, forked tongues, horse-trading, and pork-barreling. Favors are swapped, backroom deals are swung, and D.C.’s fat cats get even fatter. When it comes to gorging at the public trough, the legislative Deep State has it down to a frickin’ science.

But that’s our system!

And unless you’ve got a supermajority in Congress, you’re gonna hafta break eggs to make your omelet. (Sorry.) If you’re not willing to compromise, all we’ll be left with are presidential Executive Orders… that’ll be reversed the instant the other party retakes the White House! There’ll be no permanency; no lasting legacy. Everything we worked and sacrificed for will be destroyed.

Eventually, we’ve gotta pass real, actual laws. And that requires something other than ideological rigidity.

In the MAGA movement, we all have a role to play. President Trump’s role is the most obvious: He’s at the helm of the bobsled, navigating us through the twists and turns of modern life. After being the dominant voice in the GOP for over a decade, he’s earned the right to prioritize his presidential agenda. (And when YOU receive over 77 million popular votes, it’ll be YOUR turn.)

The trouble is that the GOP is overrun with wannabe chief executives. But that role is already filled.

Too many chiefs and not enough Indians. Too many stars and not enough sky. Too many captains and not enough crew. Too many Pippins and not enough Jordans. Whatever analogy you prefer, the song remains the same: We’re not holding casting calls for the chief executive position in the MAGA movement!

That position is filled. Go find something else to do.

I’d happily support a Thomas Massie presidential bid. (Depending on his platform and opponents, of course.) His values, character, and leadership could be a splendid sequel to Trump I and Trump II: Now that we’ve saved America’s soul, let’s save her checkbook.

(Hey, we could do far worse.)

Or a gubernatorial bid — perhaps Massie would be a better fit in the Kentucky Governor’s Mansion. At the People’s House in Frankfort, he could champion fiscal conservatism with a free hand. (Courtesy of Adam Smith.)

But either way, the House of Representatives’ current configuration is ill-suited for Thomas Massie’s “talents” (such as they are). MAGA, after all, is still a political movement — and the only way a political movement can succeed is via the division of labor. This necessitates teamwork.

We all have a role to play.

In 2024, Rep. Massie won reelection by 99.6%. His district is rock solid, ruby-red Republican. This ought to be a district that votes lockstep with President Trump, helping him enact his MAGA agenda. In a closely divided House of Representatives, we need to stockpile seats like this to offset the far-left districts in New York, California, and other Democratic strongholds. Massie’s voters want him to help Trump in D.C. — not to undermine him.

And we’re seeing that in the polling:

The poll of 368 likely GOP primary voters found that 19 percent said they planned to vote for Massie in the 2026 Republican primary. If Trump endorsed a primary opponent, the proportion of people voting for Massie would drop to 14 percent. The poll also showed that 23 percent of respondents viewed the representative favorably, while 62 percent viewed him unfavorably. In terms of his arguments with Trump, 72 percent said they were less likely to vote for Massie because of his opposition to Trump's tax cuts and budget, while 58 percent said they were less likely to vote for him over his opposition to Trump's Israel policy.

Which means, when President Trump primaries Massie and throws his support behind his opponent, the erstwhile congressman will be roadkill…

…unless he can find a new benefactor.

Enter Elon Musk.

The world’s richest man HATES the “Big Beautiful Bill.” He hates it so much, he quit the MAGA movement he just spent $288 million to bankroll. (And not to mention the billions he lost when liberals stopped buying his cars.) He was humiliated on the world stage.

If you think this is the last we’ve heard of Elon Musk, you don’t understand what makes him tick.

Musk is rich, but he can’t go toe-to-toe with the President of the United States. No one can: The president is the world’s most powerful man; the resources at his disposal are extraordinary.

Furthermore, the probability of Musk successfully launching a viable, long-lasting third-party is practically nil.

I wish more Americans cared about fiscal responsibility. I really, truly, sincerely do! But that’s not reality. The truth is that Americans don’t want deep budget cuts. There are more fiscal conservatives in the Republican Party than outside of it, but even within the GOP, guys like Massie are in the minority.

The. Votes. Just. Aren’t. There. For. Deep. Budget. Cuts.

Perhaps there’s a third path for Musk — and maybe it involves the Libertarian Party:

“Making a new third party would be a mistake,” [Libertarian National Committee Chair Steven] Nekhaila told Score on Tuesday. “The Libertarian Party is the most set-up party to be the dissident subversive party.” Musk’s money would go a long way in advancing Libertarians. The national organization operates with a yearly budget of between $1 million and $3 million, Nekhaila said. Musk alone funneled more than $250 million into the 2024 election (mostly through his America PAC) to help catapult Trump to the presidency in November. “Once the capital is there, the doors get blown wide open,” Nekhaila said. Nekhaila has not heard from Musk directly, but he said the party is trying to break through to the billionaire, who has been showing continued support for one of the most Libertarian-leaning members of Congress: Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. [emphasis added]

The next great GOP proxy war will be over Thomas Massie. On one side is President Trump, the MAGA base, and the overwhelming majority of the Republican Party. On the other is Elon Musk, and quite possibly, the castoffs from the Libertarian Party.

For a man like Musk, throwing his support behind Massie is tantamount to a trial balloon: If it fails, at least he punched back after his ignoble exit from the White House. He proved that there’s a price to pay for crossing him.

But if he succeeds?

If Musk actually manages to push Massie over the finish line, you can bet your bottom dollar that he’ll view it as “proof of concept” and take his idea nationwide. That’ll mean the real creation of a third national party that will, in all likelihood, take more from the conservative Republican side than from liberal Democrats.

Keep your eye on Massie. There’s MUCH more at stake than what the media is reporting.

Thank you for your consideration!