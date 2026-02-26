Black Americans Are Fed Up With Democrats Calling Them Stupid and Ignorant, and It’s Hilarious

White liberals mean well. At least, they tell themselves they do. But anyone else can see that they are inadvertently expressing their sense of superiority and mastery over what they call “Black and Brown people.” But as more black Americans become Trump-curious, even — heaven forbid! — MAGA, the more shrill and desperate the leftists’ attempts to woo them back become.

Advertisement

Chief among these notorious fails are Democrat politicians’ claims that black people are too stupid or ignorant to obtain or possess identification papers, proof of citizenship, or a real ID. The closer Congress gets to passing the SAVE Act, the louder the left squeals — and the more black people are letting them know it’s offensive.

In our first study, a black woman lets a woke white twerp know that she is an actual adult, capable of performing basic adult responsibilities. The exchange took place during a Fox News panel of voters assembled to assess President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night. Host Will Cain facilitated an evaluation of the idea that "The SAVE America Act will suppress the minority vote."

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. BASED black woman just SMACKED DOWN a white liberal claiming minorities aren't capable of getting voter ID and their birth certificate!



"The SAVE America Act will suppress the minority vote"



WOMAN: "To say that it would negatively impact minorities because we… pic.twitter.com/eqIb4MPcZQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 25, 2026

Our next case study is an egregious attempt to control the blacks by presidential hopeful, California Gov. Gavin Newsom. He went to Georgia over the weekend to patronize the po' folk there. "Why, I'm just like you," he schmoozed, "stupid and illiterate!" Okay, I'm paraphrasing. Here's what he actually said:

Advertisement

Yes. Gavin Newsom told a black audience that he’s just like them because of his low SAT scores and inability to read. pic.twitter.com/6z3pIMjgVg — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) February 23, 2026

Do you think it had the desired effect? Perhaps the most subversive and side-splittingly funny comedienne on social media right now, Kei Benet, posted her interpretation of what Newsom's remarks revealed to her that Democrats think of black people (painful laughter warning):

This woman is a comic genius, turning out some of the most pointed material I've seen in years.





You can and should follow this conservative black woman on Instagram here. She has a wealth of keen, witty material and sociopolitical commentary across all the major social media channels and on YouTube, presenting an ideal rabbit hole to dive down the next time you have a free hour.

In 2024, ahead of the historic general election, top Democrats were busy patronizing black and brown people, too, reminding them to stay on the political plantation from an ostensible place of concern for their welfare. "President" Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul emitted messaging that black and Hispanic people didn't even know what a computer was, let alone how to go online. Deeply insulted net denizens of color got some wonderful comedic material out of that nonsense, too:

Advertisement

Gov. Hochul said some 'Black kids' don't know the word 'computer'



Is this how Democrats view black people?

pic.twitter.com/jiQ0rJcbDE — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) May 7, 2024

Base stereotypes are the unavoidable result when one follows leftist "logic" to its conclusion. What must liberals think of non-caucasian people? Worse, is it even a conscious thought? Or just a neutral "reality" in which they live, much as a fish mindlessly lives in water?

The funniest part of all is that, if you were to show this stuff to a white liberal, he or she would draw back in horror and exclaim how racist it is.

They just can't see themselves — especially when it's one of those uppity minorities mocking them.

Related: Shamwow Guy Drops White-Hot 30-Second Spot for His Congressional Campaign

One more thing: Thanks for coming to PJ Media to get your news. You can get even more of our entertaining, thought-provoking content when you become a PJ Media VIP. We are currently running a great deal — 60% off your membership when you sign up with the promo code FIGHT. Learn about membership levels and benefits by clicking here. Thanks for your consideration. Your support keeps us in business!