Shamwow Guy Drops White-Hot 30-Second Spot for His Congressional Campaign

I always thought of the Shamwow Guy as kind of a lovable sleazy punk. Positioning himself firmly between "smarm" and "charm," he weaponized his fast-talking flim-flam act to make a killing in the infomercial biz. He rocketed to gadget stardom in 2007, with his hypnotic sales pitch of the ShamWow!, which was basically just a shammy cloth that he convinced America was the textile equivalent of magic beans:

See what I mean? I'll take twenny a those!

Shamwow Guy's real name is Offer Vince Shlomi, and he was born in Israel before his family relocated to New York. "You might know me as the ShamWow guy, but there's more to me than just infomercials," Shlomi revealed in an X post. "Let me share a bit about my journey from humble beginnings to where I am now."

"Growing up wasn't easy. Raised by a single mom in Brooklyn, I didn't have much. But I hustled, moved to LA, and got my start selling at flea markets. That's where it all began," he wrote.

About that time, he began going by the stage name Vince Offer. "From selling at flea markets to making movies, I've worn many hats. My first film, 'The Underground Comedy Movie,' didn't get rave reviews by the pompous critics, but it opened doors for me in unexpected ways."

I had no idea the man had made a film, and I suspect that was intentional. But Offer is nothing if not resourceful: "When Hollywood elites banned my movie, I found a new path through infomercials. It was like finding a backdoor to reach audiences directly. Who knew selling products on TV could be so lucrative?"

The phenomenal reaction to Offer's Shamwow made him a household name. Flush with success, he didn't take long to let his sleaze flag fly. He followed up the ShamWow! pitch with a new gadget, the Slap Chop. Perhaps his most famous double-entendre came from his timeless ad for the product (at the 55-second mark):

Embracing his inner scumbag, Offer got even more vulgar in the ad for his next product, the Schticky (around the 20-second mark):

Back then, Offer lived a sleazy life off-screen as well as on, including a 2009 arrest for brawling with a prostitute. Gross, but at the same time, completely on-brand. And to be fair, Offer credits the incident with putting him on the right path. "I stopped partying like that, it's not the right thing to do, and I became a better version of myself," he told Newsmax's Rob Schmitt in an interview last November.

The interview followed Offer's announcement that he was running for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican in Texas District 31. He is challenging eight-term incumbent Republican Rep. John Carter, 84, who is incredibly seeking another term, and he will also face around 10 other Republican candidates. The district is solidly red, so the primary is the biggest hurdle Offer must overcome.

On Schmitt's show, Offer revealed that he's still angry about the suppression of conservative content — especially conservative comedy that mocks the left — by big tech. He described spending nine months writing and producing a skit called "Woke Busters," which was finished on Sept. 10, 2025 — the same day Charlie Kirk was gruesomely murdered. Deeply affected by the violence and stunned by the timing, Offer released the final skit a month later, on the national day of remembrance for Kirk. That's when Big Tech stepped in to squash its popularity.

"Google, YouTube stopped showing it, didn't show it much" related Offer. "It was only like 500 views a day. Yet the other platforms were getting like 50,000 views a day. So I got millions of views on the other platform, nothing on YouTube and Google. So I'm thinking, 'Oh, this is like discrimination. This is like a black guy going, in the 1940s, going on the bus… sitting in the back of the back of the bus. Or a Jewish person in the '30s,' you know?"

As a result, said Offer, "One of my big policies is that they need to have open source algorithms, open source code, so we can see what they're doing, because they're suppressing conservative content and comedy that ridicules them. They're really suppressing — like, putting it in the alley, not in the town square, but in the dark alley. So that's kind of like discrimination, and it's illegal."

(As an aside, I can tell you from experience that Big Tech discriminates against conservative media, and it suppresses our voices and causes us financial harm. I am thrilled to hear that Offer wants to go after the practice as a matter of policy.)

Take a look at the "Woke Busters" skit, which is hilarious:

Woke Busters parody preview featuring @ValentinaForUSA



Full Release on October 14th to honor National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk pic.twitter.com/Tlauz5n8HF — Shamwow Shlomi (@RealShamwowGuy) October 10, 2025

I am shocked that Offer got some of those actors to play those parts (which they did brilliantly). The guy is clearly an effective leader.

Over the weekend, Offer dropped a new campaign video, and it's fantastic.

A trip to the Shamwow Guy's campaign site is just that — a trip. Beneath the prominent slogan, "MAKE AMERICAN GROW SOME B***S AGAIN," Offer lays out a platform of extremely conservative policies. It's enough to make you dizzy, but that's only fitting for the guy who somehow made sleaze and charm work hand-in-hand. I'm sold.

Offer follows in the footsteps of other TV entrepreneurs who have made their fortunes pitching themselves as much as their products, then pivoted to politics. Our great President Donald Trump comes to mind. Similarly, MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell is currently running for governor of his home state, Minnesota. I will take a businessman with real-life experience and a record of success over a career politician any day.

Primary day is March 3. Texans have the chance to do something remarkable here. I hope they take it.

