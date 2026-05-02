Democrat Pleads Guilty to Forging a Thousand Voter Registrations

I’m shocked, shocked! Yet another Democrat is implicated in election fraud, and this time, he has confessed to the crime, which he apparently conducted on a significant scale for just one corrupt individual.

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Henrilynn Ibezim, a former 2021 Democrat primary mayoral candidate in New Jersey, is the culprit, and he apparently tried to boost his own chances in the primary with a garbage bag of almost a thousand falsified voter registration applications. Only about three or four people completed the signatures on the majority of the hundreds of applications, making the fraud obvious. But Democrats have had the idea that they should be able to rig elections however they wish since at least the late 19th century.

It is rather ironic that New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, who just lost a case at the U.S. Supreme Court for unjustly violating a faith-based, pro-life ministry’s rights, is the one prosecuting Ibezim. Apparently even corrupt Democrats can sometimes punish crimes, and even the crime they love to claim doesn’t exist, namely, voter fraud. Then again, Davenport also dismissed all the other counts against Ibezim except the single one to which he pled guilty, so perhaps she is not doing such a stellar job of enforcing the law in this case, either.

Davenport virtuously announced in an April 30 press release, “My office is determined to ensure elections are fair and that their outcomes are determined by the will of the voters. It is crucial to our system of government that those who engage in illegal and bad faith conduct during elections be held accountable. Failing to do so opens the door to a loss of public confidence in the democratic process.”

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Perhaps Ibezim’s mistake was being so painfully obvious in his illegal behavior. Davenport press release states that Ibezim brought his garbage bag stuffed with the hundreds of falsified applications to an Elizabeth post office, where he aimed to mail them to the Union County Commissioner of Registration.

The press release explained:

As alleged, Ibezim created and attempted to submit false voter registration applications containing the personal identifying information of individuals without their authorization. Many of the applications had the handwriting of only three or four writers. The applications did not state, as required, that they were completed by anyone other than the voter for whom the application was purportedly submitted.

Ibezim made his guilty plea to one count of third-degree forgery during an April 27 hearing with Judge Candido Rodriguez, Jr. in New Jersey Superior Court in Union County.

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It appears Ibezim might have decided to enter a guilty plea on that one count because it basically got him a favorable deal with Davenport’s office.

Under the terms of his plea agreement with the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA), the State agreed to dismiss the remaining counts in the indictment and to not prosecute the defendant for any other disclosed criminal violations arising out of his conduct during the Democratic primary for mayor in June 2021. Prosecutors will recommend that Ibezim be sentenced to a term of probation to be set by the court at sentencing, which is scheduled for June 18, 2026.

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Not a whole lot of accountability and public integrity in that deal, in my opinion, but it is not all that surprising in woke New Jersey.

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