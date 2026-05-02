Trump Says He’ll Take Cuba ‘Almost Immediately’

Expect Democrats to start losing their minds over Cuba any minute now, because President Donald Trump just declared again that he will be taking over the Communist-run island and liberating it “almost immediately.”

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Trump attended an event Friday for the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida. There is an especial satisfaction in his making such a statement about Communist Cuba on May 1, given the number of socialist May Day protests and riots across the country on that day. Trump, who has been escalating his Cuba rhetoric for weeks, sent a very clear message to the outraged Commies: he doesn’t care what they think, and he knows that their ideology has failed the people of Cuba.

Trump introduced his remarks by praising a Cuban-American architect, though it is not clear exactly about whom he was speaking. Trump called the unnamed individual “an architect who's really talented, done a lot of work for him. He's got a flair, a beautiful Hispanic flair in particular, and he comes from originally a place called Cuba, which we will be taking over almost immediately.”

As he often does, Trump then sidetracked onto the new topic he had brought up: “Now, Cuba's — Cuba’s got problems. We’ll finish one first. I like to finish a job. On the way back from what we'll do — on the way back from Iran, we'll have one of our big, maybe the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, the biggest in the world, we’ll have that come in, stop about 100 yards offshore, and they'll say, ‘Thank you very much. We give up.’”

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The president assured Cubans, “Very soon, this great strength will also bring about a day that has been 70 years in the making. It's called a new dawn for Cuba.” He promised, “We are going to help you with Cuba. We have so many remarkable Cuban-Americans.”

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Trump emphasized how Cubans have been "brutally mistreated, whose families were killed and brutalized,” according to the outlet Cuba Headlines. The Communist regime has been such an economic and political disaster, like all Marxist dictatorships, that those Cubans who could escape to America have been doing so for decades.

My colleague Sarah Anderson wrote not long before Trump made his remarks at the Forum Club:

On Friday, Donald Trump signed a new executive order that builds on his January national emergency declaration that Cuba is an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States due its ties to adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran and terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. This EO allows the United States to expand current sanctions and add new restrictions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act… While the EO doesn't name names, it does allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent plenty of leeway to maximize pressure on the crumbling regime and the Castro family.

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Naturally, Trump does like to make threats or statements which are exaggerated, not just about Cuba, but about many other foreign countries. But if Trump ever does succeed in getting the genocidal Iranian regime to surrender, which is not happening yet, he could very well turn his attention to Cuba.

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