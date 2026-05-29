Please Do It: U.S. Mulls Terror Designation for UNRWA as 1,500 Terror-Tied Staff Found

The U.S. government is considering designating a “terrorist-infested” United Nations agency as a foreign terror organization, and frankly, that designation is long overdue.

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The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is allegedly a compassionate dispenser of aid and an advocate for human rights within Gaza. In reality, it is a little more than a front for various Palestinian terror enclaves, most particularly Hamas. At least a dozen of its staffers actively participated in the Oct. 7 atrocities, associates helped terrorists hide and abuse Israeli hostages, and a new report states that the U.S. government is now looking at around 1,500 UNRWA staff with ties to terrorism.

The Washington Free Beacon was first on May 28 with the new report that our government is considering designating UNRWA as a terrorist organization.

“The USAID inspector general's cases, coming in droves, are corroborating the obvious parent-subsidiary relationship between UNRWA and Hamas in Gaza,” an unnamed senior State Department official described as “familiar with the investigation” told the Free Beacon. “If UNRWA was not a U.N. organization, it'd be undeniably facing terrorist sanctions based on what USAID IG has uncovered.”

The UN is a curse on our world, heavily influenced by murderous Communists and Jihad-loving Muslims, and honestly, we should kick the UN out of America altogether, but booting UNRWA would be a very good start. The State Department official who spoke with the Free Beacon believes this investigation would “logically” result in the U.S. labeling UNRWA as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). If the probe “confirms that if it walks like an FTO and talks like an FTO and employs FTO personnel, a case exists that it should be an FTO.”

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UNRWA takes hundreds of millions from Western taxpayers in the name of running schools for Palestinians.



Now meet their students. This one from Ramallah says he was taught by UNRWA “to keep fighting until Palestine is liberated. I want to be a jihadist and kill Jews for Allah.” https://t.co/nWaGlr24wX pic.twitter.com/iWJpkY2pJq — UN Watch (@UNWatch) January 28, 2026

For Our VIPs: Palestinians Driving Up Crime in Denmark. What a Gazan Kids’ Show Is Teaching Will Shock You.

The Free Beacon added:

The USAID inspector general is currently working with the State Department in the latter's effort to build a blacklist that will ensure terror-linked UNRWA employees cannot circulate to other aid organizations within the U.N. system. The inspector general has already confirmed that one UNRWA school principal participated in the Oct. 7 attacks as a member of Hamas's East Jabaliya Battalion, and has flagged multiple others for the State Department… A second U.S. official said the Trump administration must consider a "whole-of-world approach" to UNRWA that includes further executive action and policies that would strip the aid group's diplomatic immunity. If UNRWA could be sued in the American courts, the agency could very well collapse under the strain of defending itself from a torrent of Oct. 7-related complaints… While the Trump administration stripped virtually all remaining American funding to UNRWA in February, citing its established links to Hamas, the agency still enjoys diplomatic immunity, can access some funds from the larger U.N. budget, and has facilitated Hamas's continued control over aid distribution in Gaza.

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The UN naturally claims that UNRWA is the only viable way of getting aid to Palestinians. This is false, but ultimately I’m not sure why we still feel any obligation to waste yet more of our money on funding an area where 80% of the people support jihad, where kids’ shows and UN schools urge tiny tots to kill Jews, where Hamas is consolidating power, and where the Palestinian Authority just insisted it needs billions more dollars to reward terrorists through pay-for-slay. Indeed, far from having an obligation to provide aid to Gaza, I should say we have a moral obligation to stop all taxpayer-funded aid to Gaza.

Kids from UNRWA schools, interviewed on camera:



‘I want to stab the Jews’



‘I want to run them over’



‘I want to suicide bomb them’



‘We must martyr ourselves to kill the Jews. Allah demands it.’



‘They teach us to hate the Jews’



This is not ‘resistance.’

This is UN-funded… pic.twitter.com/kYeWAlRsWX — ༺ʙɪsʜɴᴏɪ ᴜɢɢᴀʀsᴀɪɴ ༻ (@uggar29) May 23, 2026

Unfortunately, America is unlikely to do this, as there are too many antisemites both on the left and the right in our government and too much influence from Hamas-sponsoring Qatar. But at the very least, as a bare minimum, the Trump administration needs to designate UNRWA for what it is: a terrorist organization. Never forget that Palestinian terrorists have been caught in America too. UNRWA’s poison is global.

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