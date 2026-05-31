Gavin Newsom Rules by Pose, Punishment, and PR

Stop me if you've heard this before.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent years auditioning for national office while California keeps producing the kind of numbers no glossy campaign video can airbrush.

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The latest act came when Newsom vowed to impose a 100% state tax on money paid to California residents through President Donald Trump's $1.776 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund. The fund came from a settlement over leaked tax returns and alleged political targeting. Newsom didn't offer reform, caution, or legal restraint, instead reaching for the whole pile and calling it principle.

Even the proposal's theater had the usual Newsom polish, as he casted himself as the defender of democracy while threatening to confiscate every dollar from a federal compensation fund he didn't like.

A federal judge has already paused the fund for legal review, which means California's governor rushed onto the stage before the scenery even finished moving. Newsom loves moments like these because they cost him nothing personally: the bill always lands somewhere else, usually with taxpayers, drivers, business owners, or families trying to stay above water.

The California high-speed rail project offers a better measure of Newsom's style. Voters approved the plan in 2008 after hearing promises about fast trains, modern transit, and a brighter future. Years later, California still has no operating high-speed rail service.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority says construction remains active across 119 miles in the Central Valley, but the full Phase 1 dream between San Francisco and Anaheim now carries estimates that have blown far beyond the original pitch.

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Concrete exists; finished services don't.

Newsom can point to work sites, but commuters can't ride a press release.

The 2026 business plan problem only deepens the embarrassment. New estimates put the full Phase 1 cost as high as $126.3 billion under one approach, while other planning figures have placed fuller buildout estimates even higher.

California has spent years turning a train into a lesson in bureaucratic vanity. Newsom didn't create every failure, but he owns the era in which the project kept staggering forward with more excuses than passengers.

Homelessness tells the same story without the stage lighting. California spent about $24 billion over five years on homelessness programs, yet a state audit found officials failed to consistently track whether the money worked.

Gov. Newsom can announce programs and blame local governments, but Californians still see encampments, drug misery, broken sidewalks, and public spaces that look surrendered. A state with California's wealth shouldn't need a detective squad to figure out where $24 billion went.

Adding another layer is immigration; Todd Lyons, acting ICE director, sent California Attorney General Rob Bonta a February letter warning about sanctuary policies and criminal releases. The Department of Homeland Security later said California's failure to honor ICE detainers had led to the release of thousands of criminal illegal aliens since Jan. 20.

Newsom and Bonta keep framing resistance to federal enforcement as virtue. Families harmed by repeat offenders don't get the luxury of admiring the pose.

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Newsom also signed California's formal apology for the state's role in slavery and racial discrimination, following work from the California Reparations Task Force. California entered the Union as a free state, but the official apology acknowledged that over 2,000 enslaved African people were brought into California from 1850 to 1860.

Moral performance comes easily in Sacramento; harder choices come when leaders must protect victims, lower costs, secure streets, and make government competent. Newsom prefers declarations that photograph well.

Vanity and power often travel together, and Newsom doesn't need help to fit the type; he rules by image, punishes political enemies when he can, and treats California as a backdrop for his next ambition.

The hair is perfect, the words are rehearsed, and the record remains butt-ugly.

Californians deserve working roads, safe streets, affordable energy, and leaders who fix problems before naming another task force. Newsom offers performance instead, and performance has become the one thing California can no longer afford.

Gavin Newsom keeps selling California as a model for America, but the state’s record tells a rougher story: higher costs, failed projects, unsafe streets, and a governor who seems far more interested in national attention than daily competence. VIP members get deeper, sharper reads on the political theater shaping the country; join and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off.