Iran's Regime Arrested Thousands More Dissidents in Last Few Months

The same terrorist regime has controlled Iran for nearly 50 years, and its leaders appear increasingly confident that they will be rewarded rather than punished for the heinous massacres of civilians carried out across the Middle East in recent years. Given that reality, it is not surprising that the regime has continued its crackdown on dissidents.

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The Iranian regime has used the conflict with the U.S. and Israel as an excuse to round up between 3,000 and 4,400 of its own Persian people, claiming they were undermining the regime or collaborating with "the enemy," according to a New York Post report on June 22. The outlet emphasized these numbers are additional to the 50,000+ arrests and 40,000+ deaths earlier this year resulting from the major popular uprising in Iran. So far in 2026, the regime has carried out at least 40 official prisoner executions.

There has been absolutely no change in leadership in Tehran except that a few of the ayatollahs are dead now. There is still a Khamenei as supreme leader. Mohammad-Baquer "Death to America" Ghalibaf (or Qalibaf) and Abbas Araghchi are negotiating with — or rather defying — the U.S. delegation in Switzerland. Tehran's mayor vowed that this conflict was only round one of fighting the "great Satan" America before using jihad to trigger the coming of the messianic Mahdi. The executions of protestors, the backing of terror groups like Hezbollah, the internal propaganda about destroying America, the attacks on civilians, and the arrogant demands continue unabated.

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We cannot afford to forget that the Iranian regime is evil.



Iran is still murdering its own citizens when they dare stand up for freedom.



They are terrorist thugs who rule through fear and violence. pic.twitter.com/rD7hEPVdb0 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) June 22, 2026

The New York Post reported:

The Islamic republic has taken 3,292 people into custody, claiming 684 individuals carried out “operational actions” for Israel, Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told Tehran’s semi-official Student News Network (SNN). Another 1,258 were accused of carrying out political propaganda against the state, with 1,061 indictments issued so far on the individuals in custody. Along with being arrested, Jahangir noted that hundreds of suspected traitors have already had their assets confiscated by the state.

For instance, the outlet added, just last week, the regime seized properties belonging to 100 so-called "traitors" just in Isfahan province. In short, this is the dictatorial, greedy, and bloodthirsty regime transferring vast amounts of wealth directly into the ayatollahs' control while self-righteously claiming they are protecting the country.

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Iranian singer is sentenced to 74 lashes for performing without hijab https://t.co/ZXPADW5pow — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 19, 2026

And since the regime just invents accusations without bothering to prove them objectively, the ayatollahs can not only round up dissidents but simply accuse whomever happens to own property the mullahs want.

Meanwhile, the new deal is set to give these same ayatollahs hundreds of billions of dollars from multiple countries. The terrorists who killed 40,000+ of their own people in January and have been killing civilians across the Middle East (especially Israel) ever since will be richer than ever. Everything their blood-stained hands touch turns to gold — or at least to cash.

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