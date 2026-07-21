Justice Department Sends Team for Arizona Elections, Puts New Jersey on Notice

Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general at the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, is prepared to address potential election irregularities in Arizona while also bringing the hammer down on acknowledged fraud in New Jersey.

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It’s primary Election Day in Arizona, with multiple key races — particularly Republican primaries — occurring, including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and House District 1. Given Arizona’s track record of highly-contested and possibly rigged elections, it’s not surprising Dhillon put teams on the ground. We can never have too many precautions against election shenanigans in my home state, run as it is by very corrupt Democrats.

On Tuesday morning, Dhillon posted on X that Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division “election monitors are fanning out in Maricopa, Apache, and Pima counties for the Arizona primary today. ALL citizens and ONLY citizens should get out and vote in federal races today, feeling confident that the government is here to help!”

The federal government might not be the best guarantor of honest elections, but the current DOJ is far more trustworthy than the habitually incompetent or malicious Arizona election officials. Hopefully, with more scrutiny brought to bear, leftist election officials will be on their best behavior.

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Speaking of Democrat state officials who cannot be trusted to enforce election integrity, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill just admitted to 6,600 non-citizens being on her state’s voting rolls, of whom she claimed only about 400 actually voted in an election. Even if we take her at her word, these numbers are absolutely horrifying. But let’s be honest — the likelihood is that the problem is even worse than she is willing to admit.

The DOJ has already identified nearly 300,000 non-citizens on voter rolls in a handful of states. New Jersey Democrats have been fighting the Trump administration on investigating and cleaning out voter rolls, and Sherrill’s admission seems to be a desperate last-minute attempt at reassuring citizens she is actually interested in election reform. The DOJ is understandably skeptical.

In fact, Dhillon quickly responded to Sherrill. “I note that New Jersey is one of the states refusing to allow @TheJusticeDept @CivilRights to help them avoid exactly such ‘errors.’ Stay tuned,” Dhillon commented sarcastically. She also pointed out, “400+ people who SELF-identified as non-citizens, got ballots and voted. In one instance of which we are aware. How many others? Easily preventable.”

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Dhillon is giving Sherrill five business days to provide key data allowing the federal government to assess whether any more non-citizens are registered to vote in New Jersey and make sure their names are removed.

Today, NJ Gov. Sherrill stated that 400 non-citizens voted in elections.

This is unacceptable and illegal! The @CivilRights Division @TheJusticeDept is investigating this unlawful dilution of American votes. pic.twitter.com/AI8qHjcYxv — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) July 21, 2026

After years of Democrats screaming that anyone who said our elections were not secure was a conspiracy theorist, a Democrat governor just admitted how vulnerable her state’s elections are to fraud. They were always lying.

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