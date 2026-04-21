DOJ Announces Indictment of 'White Supremacist' Southern Poverty Law Center

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced a federal indictment of the radical leftist, terroristic, extremist Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

On April 21, the DOJ posted on X about the indictment of the SPLC over charges of channeling millions of dollars to people who are part of extremist groups and even white supremacist groups. The latter is particularly ironic, because the woke SPLC loves to hurl accusations of white supremacy and racism at conservatives. But like all leftists, the SPLC radicals are hypocrites. In fact, they shelled out tens of thousands of dollars to multiple members of the Ku Klux Klan.

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The SPLC has committed 11 counts of wire and bank fraud, based on the federal indictment, as related by CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs. You can see the breakdown of the amounts the SPLC gave out to the various extremist groups below:

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Justice Department announces indictment against Southern Poverty Law Center ("SPLC"). Our indictment alleges SPLC secretly funneled MORE THAN $3 MILLION in funds to members of white supremacist and extremist groups. pic.twitter.com/Ifpda94f7D — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) April 21, 2026

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To highlight the hypocrisy of the SPLC on this topic, the excerpt below is taken from the insanely biased and extremely dishonest SPLC "Turning Point USA: A case study of the hard right in 2024," which claimed Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk were pushing racist policies:

Several weeks after the 2024 presidential election, Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), proudly embraced a white nationalist conspiracy theory while celebrating then-President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for mass deportation... Over the last several years, the political right has increasingly shifted toward an authoritarian, patriarchal Christian supremacy dedicated to eroding the value of inclusive democracy and public institutions.

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What the SPLC labeled "a white nationalist conspiracy theory" was simply the undeniable facts that illegal immigration was completely out of control under the Biden administration, and American businesses have deliberately given jobs and housing to foreigners over Americans. A few months after the inflammatory SPLC study, and SPLC outrageously labeling Turning Point USA an "extremist" "hate group," leftist Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk. The SPLC was part of the hate campaign against Kirk that eventually spurred political assassination.

In fact, that TPUSA case study was so obviously tending toward encouraging violence that the FBI last October cut ties with the SPLC over it. FBI Director Kash Patel slammed the SPLC's excessively partisan "hate map" at the time.

Yet after labeling TPUSA and the MAGA movement "white supremacist," "extremist," and threats to democracy, the SPLC is revealed for being all those things itself. The DOJ indictment is long-overdue justice against a group that has for years justified and fueled leftist violence and even outright domestic terrorism, all while mendaciously smearing conservatives.

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