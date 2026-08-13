Karoline Leavitt Raised the Bar for All White House Press Secretaries to Come

The contrast could not be more stark. Arguably the worst White House press secretary in the history of the position, Karine Jean-Pierre, was followed immediately by one of the best, if not the best, in Karoline Leavitt.

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Because of my profession, I’ve intensely studied every single White House press secretary, the good and the bad, for the past few decades, and based on my own observations, I have to give it to Leavitt. No press secretary has represented a force of nature like President Donald Trump so effectively. You don’t manage a boss like that, and yet, you can’t let him roll over you. Otherwise, you’re doing him no favors. She was probably the only one on the planet able to strike that balance the way she did.

By the same token, the level of vitriol, hostility and outright dishonesty the news media has weaponized against the Trump administration in its second term is unlike any I’ve ever seen. It’s so far out of bounds on a daily basis that just about every member of the White House Correspondents’ Association should be sued for malpractice. That group long ago abandoned any pretense of journalistic professionalism.

When a Democrat controls the White House, they are propagandists and stenographers for the administration. When a Republican is in the White House, they are apparatchiks for the opposition party. And when Trump is in the White House, they are nothing less than a massive knot of venomous snakes.

Add to all of this the day-to-day demands of serving in leadership of the largest superpower in the world, with an overwhelming number of domestic and foreign relations challenges to deal with 24/7.

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Welcome to Karoline Leavitt’s world. No press secretary before her had to deal with a news media hoard like this, and none could have handled it with the same combination of grace and assertiveness.

Pardon me for blending style with substance here, but with Leavitt, to ignore the whole package is to undersell her strengths and her ability to use them.

Leavitt has a supercomputer for a brain. She’s been able to absorb, process, and compartmentalize every conceivable issue and question she might have to face. She’s been able to internalize all of it, and through her own behind-the-scenes work, process it all in collaboration with Trump himself and everyone in the administration.

While I am not privy to specific stories of Leavitt in private meetings within the administration, I know enough to know what’s involved. Privately, she’s likely had to push back on competing interests trying to influence both her and the president on issues and messaging. She’s also likely had to hold her own ground with the president himself on how some topics should be addressed and handled. It's like being a lion tamer.

💥KABOOM💥Karoline Leavitt Schools Reporter On Firing inspectors General: TRUMP IS Within His Executive Authority 💪#MakeAmericaGreatAgain 🇺🇲💯 pic.twitter.com/BvqqITc5Pu — 5DME81 (@5dme81) January 30, 2025

This is the pressure cooker in which she has had to operate even before she's had to face the press. By the time she's stepped up to the podium in that briefing room, she's made sure to know every question she might face completely. She's had every key message and response internalized and sometimes memorized. More often than not, she hasn't needed to memorize, because she seems to be so much in sync with Trump. She has had this innate ability to know exactly what to say because she knows exactly what Trump would say in just about every situation. The best communicators are able to get inside the heads of those they represent, and she's the poster child for this.

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Leavitt is brass-knuckles tough. She’s the perfect fit for Trump, because while she is completely respectful of him and his agenda, once she’s outwardly facing, she seamlessly adopts a Trump-style toughness that comes up pretty close to the energy and sometimes the combativeness of the man she speaks for.

As confrontational as Trump is, I have to guess that he sometimes prefers to take the posture of having to temper the combativeness of his people rather than to always have to try to light a fire under them. He’s never had to light a fire under Leavitt. She's handled every single interaction with the press from a position of strength. She’s been in control. She been the one who sets the terms. And she's followed up.

Seriously dude? Lefty reporter gets laughed at after he asks if Karoline Leavitt has any examples of the media calling President Trump racist.



Leavitt: "You're kidding, right?" pic.twitter.com/2unmwVXQVY — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 18, 2026

While Leavitt carried a binder to the podium for those press briefings, if you notice, she almost never looked at it. Yet, no matter what she was asked, she launched into a response within a second or two every time. No fumbling through a binder. No awkward pauses. No deer-in-the-headlights reactions. These sorts of behaviors were the hallmarks of both of Joe Biden’s press secretaries. His first press secretary, Jen Psaki, earned the nickname “Circle Back” for her habit of so routinely being unprepared for questions that she often had to tell reporters, “I’ll have to circle back with you on that one.”

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Something equally noticeable but which may not get mentioned as much is Leavitt’s positivity. While she gives as good as she gets when skirmishing with the media, her fundamental energy and point of view are very positive and upbeat. Some people come across as naturally pessimistic. Leavitt is the opposite. She comes across as a naturally optimistic and happy person, which is immeasurable and a huge asset for her in terms of connecting with and winning the hearts and minds of the American people.

Relatedly, she is a very confident person, and that’s contagious. In fact, there is something about conservative women in general that makes them more attractive in a purely platonic sense. Positive, smart, self-assured, knowing who they are and who they are not. No apologies. That’s a woman other women and men want to be around. She has all of those qualities in spades.

Want to see a career ended on Live TV?



A Fake News “reporter” just called the ICE agent who defended himself against left-wing attacker Renee Good a murderer…



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt absolutely DEMOLISHED him in less than 60 seconds.



"You're a left-wing hack,… pic.twitter.com/Kk5vZT9c2F — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 15, 2026

Then of course, there’s that other sort of attractiveness Leavitt possesses that drives leftist women and men nuts. She’s good-looking, a very good dresser, and she knows how to carry herself with a level of polish that’s lost on most public figures – men and women – these days.

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And finally, there are those values that she has pointed to as the drivers for her decision to step down from her current role at the White House – her family. Not only does she articulate conservative values well, but she lives those values. She’s the real deal, and this decision is proof of that. Her work has been consequential for a whole nation, and yet she was able to have enough perspective to know that at the end of the day, there are two people to whom she is their entire world. And she’s decided not to let them down.

Trump will not find a successor to Leavitt who comes up to her level. She has raised the bar for the position. She rewrote the job description. The country will now expect more of those who follow her precisely because she's shown what can be done with the position.

But none will match her. It’s just a fact. She’s a rare talent, and she’s using her talents in the best ways possible. She’ll continue to be a member of the Trump inner circle, while taking the opportunity to be an integral part of her kids’ daily lives. Clearly, she knows that the one thing you can give your young children that matters most is time, and she chose wisely. If she’s as good a mother as she’s been a press secretary, these kids are going to change the world when it’s their turn.

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