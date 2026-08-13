U.S. Launches First Multinational Attack Drone Task Force

Catherine Salgado | 4:33 PM on August 13, 2026
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a new milestone and task force on Thursday amid the conflict with Iranian terrorists.

CENTCOM issued an official news release on August 13 about the new “first-ever multi-domain, multinational attack drone task force.” Military leaders named it Falcon Strike and expect it to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of U.S. operations.

Advertisement

Falcon Strike follows on Task Force Scorpion Strike, which was the “first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.” It appears the new task force will expand on the work of the previous one. CENTCOM has already contacted regional partners.

The unit, called Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, and below the sea operated by military support staff from the United States and regional partners. … Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike’s staff of U.S. and regional representatives.

Scorpion Strike already had its own breakthrough achievements, including the “first-ever launch of an aerial attack drone from a U.S. Navy warship.” It also assisted Operation Epic Fury strikes with unmanned aerial systems and unmanned attack vessels.

Read Also: Operation 'Guardian Angel' Beats California 'Sanctuary' Laws, Hands Illegal Alien Criminals to ICE

“Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike’s success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM. “Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon.”

Advertisement

Operation Epic Fury continues in an uncertain state as the Trump administration keeps hoping there will be a deal and the murderous mullahs keep executing protestors, striking troops and civilians, and screaming variations of "death to America." Mohsen Rezaee, the former head of the mass-murdering Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and advisor to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, is the newly appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. He has previously compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and threatened to use nuclear weapons against the United States.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) released video also of Brig. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces. It appeared that the commander was giving some sort of official pep talk to his troops. “If an American soldier sets foot on our soil—cut off his foot,” Jahanshahi shouted. “Commander, commander, we are ready!” the troops roared in response. 

Then there's this charmer:

Advertisement

There will probably be a great many opportunities to put Falcon Strike into use.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year. Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and foreign manipulation. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Recommended

The Dems' Great White Hope Just Got Humiliated in Michigan Stephen Green
Trump Celebrates ’BIG WIN’ in Tariff Exemption Case Catherine Salgado
The Gentleman’s Guide to Destroying the DSA, Humiliating El-Sayed, and Saving America! Scott Pinsker
New Maine Dem Senate Nominee Hit With Domestic Violence Scandal Matt Margolis
Is Trump Pal David Ellison About to Get the Greenlight to Buy Warner? Stephen Green
Operation 'Guardian Angel' Beats California 'Sanctuary' Laws, Hands Illegal Alien Criminals to ICE Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Thursday Essay: Fat Amy Gets No Respect
How Extreme Leftist Ya Gotta Be for AOC and Bernie to Reject You?
Are We Witnessing the Beginnings of Domestication of Raccoons?
Advertisement