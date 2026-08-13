U.S. Launches First Multinational Attack Drone Task Force

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a new milestone and task force on Thursday amid the conflict with Iranian terrorists.

CENTCOM issued an official news release on August 13 about the new “first-ever multi-domain, multinational attack drone task force.” Military leaders named it Falcon Strike and expect it to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of U.S. operations.

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Falcon Strike follows on Task Force Scorpion Strike, which was the “first dedicated one-way attack drone squadron in the Middle East.” It appears the new task force will expand on the work of the previous one. CENTCOM has already contacted regional partners.

The unit, called Task Force Falcon Strike, will employ one-way attack drones consisting of unmanned systems from above, on, and below the sea operated by military support staff from the United States and regional partners. … Personnel from U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), which launched Scorpion Strike, will lead Falcon Strike’s staff of U.S. and regional representatives.

Scorpion Strike already had its own breakthrough achievements, including the “first-ever launch of an aerial attack drone from a U.S. Navy warship.” It also assisted Operation Epic Fury strikes with unmanned aerial systems and unmanned attack vessels.

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“Task Force Falcon Strike will expand on Scorpion Strike’s success given the tremendous innovation happening among our regional allies and partners,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of CENTCOM. “Integrating and deploying our new capabilities together will help us rapidly realize the new possibilities that are on the horizon.”

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Operation Epic Fury continues in an uncertain state as the Trump administration keeps hoping there will be a deal and the murderous mullahs keep executing protestors, striking troops and civilians, and screaming variations of "death to America." Mohsen Rezaee, the former head of the mass-murdering Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and advisor to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, is the newly appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. He has previously compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and threatened to use nuclear weapons against the United States.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) released video also of Brig. Gen. Ali Jahanshahi, the commander of the Iranian army’s ground forces. It appeared that the commander was giving some sort of official pep talk to his troops. “If an American soldier sets foot on our soil—cut off his foot,” Jahanshahi shouted. “Commander, commander, we are ready!” the troops roared in response.

Then there's this charmer:

Senior IRGC OfficialGen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi: Winning the War Is Not Enough, Iranians Want Vengeance for Khamenei; We Must Be Ready to Operate Inside Enemy Territory; Basij Has Been Ordered to Expand Its Operations Abroad; We Have “Countless Supporters” Around the World pic.twitter.com/Cx3M1aogDc — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 13, 2026

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There will probably be a great many opportunities to put Falcon Strike into use.

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