Senior Chinese Communist Intelligence Official Buys Historic Building Close to the White House

A senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) linked official with close ties to Beijing's security and intelligence-related organizations has purchased a historic building just blocks from the White House, raising questions about potential national security risks.

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According to a Daily Caller exclusive, Philip Qiu, also known as Qiu Feili, purchased the century old Securities Building at 729 15th Street NW in Washington, D.C., through "The Philip Qiu and Family Foundation," for $8.4 million on July 21, 2026, according to local property records. The building sits approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds.

Qiu’s background extends well beyond business and philanthropy. According to Chinese government announcements, university records and translations reviewed by the Daily Caller, he began his career as a detective with the Criminal Investigation Team of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau (PSB). The PSB operates under China’s Ministry of Public Security, a national security and law-enforcement agency that serves as a rough counterpart to the FBI.

He later held multiple positions connected to China’s United Front Work Department (UFWD), a CCP organization that conducts overseas propaganda, political outreach, and other activities related to Beijing's foreign policy agenda. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission and a House Select Committee report have described the United Front system as one of the primary mechanisms through which the CCP advances its political and strategic interests in the United States, through a combination of cultural engagement, influence operations, and intelligence-related activities.

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Qiu also serves as chairman of the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Foundation (SOCF), an organization operating within Shanghai’s United Front system. He joined the foundation as a director in 2017 and became chairman in 2021. The CCP official has explicitly linked the foundation’s work to the CCP’s overseas Chinese policy.

He was publicly recorded at a 2021 SOCF meeting, describing the CCP as a “kind, but firm parent” and praising the party for guiding China toward what he called “great national rejuvenation.” He has also represented the foundation’s CCP party branch at meetings of Shanghai’s All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese.

Qiu’s activities have also included cooperation with Chinese security organizations. In recent years, the SOCF and other organizations associated with him have participated in events involving CCP security and law enforcement personnel, including programs introducing Hong Kong students to Shanghai’s SWAT forces.

China’s United Front organizations have attracted major scrutiny because of their relationships with ethnic Chinese communities and institutions abroad. Qiu also co-founded the Chinese American Museum in Washington, D.C. (CAMDC) in 2017 with Neil Chen, another questionable individual holding positions in Shanghai organizations associated with Beijing and United Front intelligence networks.

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CAMDC describes itself as a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting understanding and appreciation of the Chinese American experience. The museum states that it is not funded, controlled, or influenced by a foreign power. However, records cited by the Daily Caller indicate that CCP-linked organizations have co-sponsored several of its programs, including cultural and religious events in Washington.

Those events have included programs involving Shanghai’s Longhua Temple, an institution operating under the oversight of Chinese government religious affairs authorities. The events have featured Zhao Cheng, Longhua’s abbot and a member of the Shanghai Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, who also holds a position within Shanghai’s branch of the United Front.

These connections have drawn concern from U.S. national security experts, particularly because of the Securities Building’s proximity to the White House and other sensitive federal facilities.

“This property allows access for big splashy intel ops as well as for more classic ops, like a listening post or Stingray-like systems to collect phone calls, text messages, and digital exhaust,” former CIA operations officer Bryan Dean Wright told the Daily Caller. He argued that information gathered from such a location could potentially help identify and target individuals working inside sensitive government facilities.

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Wright raised further concerns about emerging surveillance and security threats from the building, including the potential use of concealed technology or other equipment from commercial properties.

Gordon Chang, an author and China analyst, told the Daily Caller that the proximity of Qiu-controlled property to sensitive federal facilities warrants serious scrutiny.

“No Chinese citizen should be permitted to own, lease, or occupy any real estate that gives him or her the ability to surveil any sensitive federal installation,” Chang said.

Qiu’s recent purchase places a man with extensive connections to Beijing's security apparatus and United Front organizations in control of a property in an extremely sensitive location, but does not establish whether he intends to conduct intelligence operations from the building.

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