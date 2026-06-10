From Fake Job Sites to Smuggled Pathogens, China Keeps Testing America

A fake consulting website doesn't look like an invasion; it looks like a job lead, a side gig, or a harmless note from a recruiter who somehow knows you worked around sensitive programs.

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That's the danger.

Federal authorities just seized 13 internet domains allegedly used by Chinese intelligence-linked actors to target current and former U.S. government workers, military employees, and security clearance holders. From Yahoo News:

The 13 websites purported to be affiliated with consulting companies that advertised job openings for current and former holders of security clearances. But the companies were all fakes and the job postings were a sham, officials said. The internet domain seizure is part of a broader effort by Western law enforcement and intelligence agencies to sound the alarm about alleged Chinese government plots to recruit workers who can be duped into disclosing sensitive information. Last week, for instance, the English-speaking Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. — issued a bulletin warning that China is targeting personnel from those countries on job websites to get access to classified or sensitive information. The bulletin said spies for Chinese military intelligence have been posing as workers acting on behalf of private businesses or think tanks, advertising for bogus jobs such as foreign policy or defense analysts and pressuring candidates to provide "non-public" information.

The sites posed as consulting firms and advertised generic jobs for people with policy, defense, and national security experience.

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It sounds like an ordinary pitch, but its purpose isn't.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the District of Columbia said the sham sites were designed to deceive Americans trusted with sensitive information. She breaks it down in the DOJ's press release:

“Today’s seizures send a clear message that any attempts to exploit Americans trusted with access to our nation’s most sensitive information will be exposed and dismantled,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia. “These sham consulting sites were crafted to deceive, but thanks to the persistent work of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, this scheme, like so many others, has been stopped in its tracks. We will always protect the integrity of our workforce and safeguard the trusted information that underpins our national security.” “The fake consulting company domains seized by the FBI illustrate the lengths the Chinese government’s intelligence services will go to as they try to use AI-generated content to trick, recruit, or coerce current and former U.S. security clearance holders into sharing sensitive information,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “The FBI and our partners have observed China’s intelligence services resort to using AI, professional networking sites, and online payment platforms to target Americans, and we have taken actions to defend the homeland and our national security. The FBI is grateful for all of the assistance provided by our private sector and domestic and international partners.”

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The details should bother every American who still thinks espionage looks like trench coats, dead drops, and midnight meetings. The alleged scheme used aliases, stolen identities, AI-generated photos, Telegram, encrypted messaging, pressure for “exclusive” information, and money routed from overseas accounts into the United States. It was clean, digital, and designed to blend into normal life. Also from the DOJ's press release:

The websites were typically linked or referenced within the entities’ job postings on hiring platforms. The methods and means used by the conspirators include (1) the use of aliases, fictitious personas, and the stolen identities of actual persons; (2) the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated photographs; (3) relatively large payments for research reports; (4) the use of Telegram and other encrypted applications; (5) pressure to provide “exclusive” or “insider” information; and (6) the transfer of money from places and accounts located overseas to places and accounts located in the United States. According to court documents, the conspirators recruited applicants through job postings, on social media and other platforms including Upwork, Expertia AI, Hubstaff Talent, Wellfound, and Post Job Free. The postings related to topics of interest to the government of the People’s Republic of China. The conspirators targeted current and former security clearance holders and other Americans who have access to classified and sensitive U.S. government information. The fake positions included “Senior Analyst” and “International Affairs Consultant” jobs. The recruiters pressured candidates to share confidential information and reports from “insider” sources in violation of their official duties. The scheme used contracts and confidentiality agreements to give their bogus consulting companies an air of legitimacy. The conspirators have denied any involvement by any foreign government.

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President Donald Trump's administration deserves credit for treating the threat like an actual threat. FBI Director Kash Patel has pushed a harder line on foreign influence and smuggling cases, warning that America can't allow foreign nationals to abuse American openness for hostile purposes.

The Trump team isn't chasing shadows here; it's following a pattern.

That pattern keeps showing up in places most Americans would never expect. Yunquing Jian, from China, pleaded guilty in November 2025 to smuggling a biological pathogen into the United States and lying to FBI agents.

Federal officials said the pathogen, Fusarium graminearum, causes head blight in wheat, barley, maize, and rice, which creates billions of dollars in global economic losses each year and produces toxins that harm humans and livestock.

Another Chinese national, Zunyong Liu, was accused of bringing the fungus through Detroit Metropolitan Airport so it could be studied at a University of Michigan laboratory.

Then came more charges tied to the same university setting. Three PRC citizens and J-1 visa research scholars were charged in November 2025 in a case involving alleged smuggling of biological materials into the United States and false statements to federal agents.

Jerome Gorgon Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, called it part of a long and alarming pattern connected to international research activity.

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The point isn't that every Chinese student, scientist, or worker is a threat. America should reject that lazy thinking. The point is that the Chinese Communist Party uses access as a weapon, looking for weak seams: universities, labs, job platforms, defense contractors, payment apps, social media, and federal workers who might want extra money for “consulting.”

The country already watched a Chinese surveillance balloon drift across America's skies in 2023 before it was shot down off the South Carolina coast. The balloon made the threat visible, almost absurdly so. The newer threat is quieter: it doesn't float over Montana; it lands in an inbox.

Much of the national press treats these stories like isolated oddities, each one filed away and forgotten before the public can see the shape of the campaign. Fake websites here, smuggled pathogens there, a balloon over the continent, stolen tech, and pressure on cleared workers. Each piece is easier to dismiss when it's kept separate.

President Trump's administration is putting the pieces on the same table. China isn't only competing with America; it's probing American life, looking for doors left unlocked by politeness, profit, politics, and academic vanity.

A country that has its act together needs to close those doors before the damage becomes permanent.

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