It Was Worse Than We Thought: Kristi Noem’s Husband Saga Gets Darker

The drama between Kristi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, 56, just got darker. Much darker.

It’s quite disturbing, actually, and, I’m sorry to say, quite humiliating for the former DHS Secretary, whose husband was recently outed as a cross-dresser.

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If that weren’t bad enough, the Daily Mail obtained dozens of recordings and messages revealing that Bryon Noem had had a secret nine-year online relationship with a left-wing dominatrix named Shy Sotomayor, who works under the name Raelynn Riley. Bryon operated under the alias "Jason Jackson," paying through an account tied to the email "Chrystalballz666."

The relationship reportedly started on Twitter back in 2016, before moving to Skype and a platform called Streammate, where Bryon paid $15 a minute for sessions with Sotomayor in tight latex and leather.

I apologize in advance for the details being shared.

Apparently, contact went quiet around 2020, right after Kristi became South Dakota's governor, but he resurfaced in Oct. 2025, camera off, reportedly admitting to wearing women's thongs to the office.

He called Sotomayor his "goddess." She called him her "obedient boy" and "slave." He urged her to mock Kristi, who was then running the Department of Homeland Security and overseeing aggressive ICE operations nationwide.

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When Sotomayor asked if she was better than his wife, Bryon answered without hesitation: "You're so much better." On Nov. 2, 2025, she texted, "F*** your family." He replied: "Love that."

The texts escalated fast. "Besides the fact of who your wife is, no one is prettier than me. No one is as powerful," she wrote. "F***ing true. Do you want me to be a woman?" he replied.

He wasn’t joking.

Over time, records show that he shared his hopes of having a Brazilian butt lift, breast implants, a hair transplant, hormone therapy and plastic surgery to make his face look more feminine. He also expressed a desire to go by the woman's name, Crystal. ’I want to be a Crystal so bad,' he wrote on January 11. 'I want to be a woman so bad.' Records show he was paying for their conversations using the email address with the name 'Chrystalballz666'. Sotomayor recalls being surprised that he chose a female name so similar to that of his wife, Kristi, who is known for drastic changes in her own appearance, or so-called MAGA makeover, before and during her 13 months in Trump's Cabinet. ’I was just jaw to the floor, thrown for a loop that he wanted to be called that, so close to her name, when he could have gone with Stephanie or something,' she said. Once they reconnected last fall, Sotomayor said, it became clear that her client wanted frequent, near-daily sessions with an intensity that far exceeded their earlier correspondence. Their conversations in November alone cost him about $7,600, she noted.

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Their conversations continued through Kristi's Senate hearings and the ICE shootings in Minneapolis. They kept going past March 5, when President Donald Trump fired Kristi from the Cabinet, and their last contact came March 22, when Sotomayor finally drew a line; his neediness had worn her out.

"I felt he was very hypocritical for standing ten toes on American family values while he was in my messages about wanting to be a trans bimbo b***h," Sotomayor said.

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