Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots by Antifa and other activists since June 2025 may have now claimed what could be the first killing tied to this anti-ICE operation in Portland, following a Friday-night drive-by shooting. Instead of using an actual gun, however, the angry shooter, a woman, used a reported non-lethal BB-type gun and shot at least one right-wing livestreamer in the face and arm multiple times. Others may have been hit as well.

Since June 2025, local police have, in effect, stood down as Antifa agitators threatened, rioted, and attacked anyone entering or leaving the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near downtown Portland. Local insurgents break the law with regularity, yet few face arrest by the Portland Police Bureau (PPB,) much less charges from the county prosecutor. These organized agitators routinely follow ICE vehicles and attempt to impede the arrests of criminal illegal aliens, in addition to their drum-banging and bullhorn screeching.

Compared to the left’s dangerous takeover and the riots in the area, which have surged recently, the PPB has arrested comparatively few violent agitators, but this incident against right-wing activists should be prosecuted.

Friday night, February 6, as right-wing livestreamers observed the insurgents near the Portland ICE facility, they reportedly got into an argument with a woman. One man allegedly kicked her car. Later, the woman reportedly carried out a drive-by shooting with a non-lethal gun, striking the livestreamer known as Tommyboi multiple times in the face and arm.

Here's his video.

I was just shot with a BB gun by an unhinged leftist! This is absolutely disgusting in every way! Don’t let these people fool you! They are far from peaceful and if you have a different view of life than them they want to cause you bodily harm! @camhigby @ImFiredUp2 pic.twitter.com/mB1OxyqjYU — Tommyboi4209 (@Tommy4Trump420) February 7, 2026

In the video, the woman is seen driving past the livestreamers and flipping them off through an open driver's side window. She then shows her other hand with the gun and begins shooting. That's when they discover it's a pellet-type, non-lethal gun. Had it been real, they'd be dead or wounded.

On social media, the PPB has said not a word about this assault. When I asked for comment via email, I received a canned response saying the public information officer wouldn't be available until Monday.

By that time, this chick should be under arrest.

Her name and occupation (realtor) have been outed by internet sleuths, but her identification hasn't been officially confirmed so we won't mention it here. A social media post by a woman believed to be the shooter alludes to carrying a real gun.

Here she is pointing her gun at the right-wing livestreamers.

you need to file a report for documentation. I conceal carry and if I saw that silver gun pointed at me she would be dead over a stupid BB Gun.

Not to mention she was drunk and if she got her hands on a real gun she would have used it pic.twitter.com/z6XLdQoDXg — Bruce (@Bpeters1558) February 7, 2026

Internet sleuths discovered that her white Lexus sedan bears stolen plates from a Toyota Sequoia truck, her activist "F**k ICE" activities, and where she works and lives. The livestreamers also said the woman appeared to be drunk while they spoke with her. After the shooting, she drove in the wrong lane to get away.

One of the livestreamers was heard saying, "I thought it was a real gun."

A meme someone posted on one of the X threads about this drive-by shooting shows a man pointing two guns at the camera. One's real, and one's fake. It asks in effect, "Which one is real? Oops, too late. You're dead."

Since right-wing Trump supporters have begun showing up to the ICE facility, there have been verbal fights and assaults. A few months ago, the same streamer, Tommyboi, was hit in the head with a rock in an unprovoked attack by an Antifa agitator. His attacker's identity and video of the attack were handed over to the cops. The county prosecutor refused to bring charges.

As I've reported many times before, the city of Portland and the PPB have squarely sided with the Antifa agitators and rioters. When a neighbor sued over her months-long lack of sleep due to Antifa bullhorn screaming, fireworks exploding, and pepper spraying at all hours of the night, and demanded the city enforce its own noise ordinances, Portland sided with the insurgents, citing "free speech." The judge ignored time, place, and manner and incitement restrictions on speech and sided with the lunatic city.

As we've seen for years in Portland, when cops ignore the problems and fail to enforce the law, the lawbreaking only gets worse.

Now their pet protesters are shooting people chronicling their activities. How long will it be before they use real guns?

