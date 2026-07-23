Roundup of the Senate Race in South Carolina: New Candidates, a Debate, Pro-Life Chatter on X

Services for Lindsey Graham haven’t even taken place yet, but candidates are jumping into the race to grab that Senate seat for the next six years. That and much more is going on in the state as we all look forward to Aug. 11.

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Some Housekeeping:

First, let’s clear up Darline’s name. Her legal name is Darline Graham Nordone. However, she is going by Darline Graham in her work in the Senate, according to her spokesman.

New Candidates

It hasn’t been two days since the filing period started for the special primary election, and yet now former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford has entered the race, joining these candidates:

Current Sen. Darline Graham, whom Gov. Henry McMaster appointed to fill the vacancy. She’s endorsed by Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Upstate Businessman Mark Lynch.

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) has a safety net: he's still in the race for the 7th Congressional District even as he runs for the Senate seat.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.). Current Rep. Nancy Mace has thrown her support behind Norman, along with Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott of Florida and former S.C. Sen. Jim DeMint.

Attorney Duke Buckner also filed on July 21. Buckner has sought twice to unseat Democrat Rep. James Clyburn from his 6th Congressional District seat. In 2024, Buckner garnered only 38 percent of the vote.

Three lesser-known candidates have also filed: former Myrtle Beach mayor Mark McBride, businessman Clark Neilson, who lives in Charlotte but plans to build a home in Charleston, and biomedical engineer/inventor Samuel Shepherd.

Pro-Life?

An X controversy is gathering around the woman whom President Donald Trump endorsed for the seat, Sen. Darline Graham. Is she as pro-life as she says she is? South Carolina natives on X had a field day commenting on a post Graham made listing the pro-life bills she backed. The post featured seven bills, ranging from prohibiting new abortion drugs to supporting criminal penalties for administering abortion pills to women without their consent.

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One of my core convictions is my belief in protecting the sanctity of human life at every stage. For years, I’ve committed my life to fighting for vulnerable populations, and no one is more vulnerable than an unborn child who cannot speak for themselves.



As a mother, I know that… pic.twitter.com/xaczslBdfU — Darline Graham (@DarlineGrahamSC) July 22, 2026

But South Carolinians immediately started questioning her support. Posts and replies started to show up on X stating that Graham donated to former South Carolina state Sen. Katrina Shealy, who filibustered against the South Carolina heartbeat bill. Shealy herself addressed the issue, stating Graham only supported her once in 2020, long before the Dobbs decision. That encouraged X user Sarah Grace Allen to dig through campaign donation records, showing that Graham donated right after the 2023 Heartbeat bill debate.

I’m not sure why she wrote a post in third person, but Katrina Shealy claims Darline Graham Nordone made a “one and only one” contribution to her campaign “as a friend,” trying to diminish Graham’s support politically.



Campaign finance records say otherwise.



Darline donated… pic.twitter.com/OojgrUT05e — Sarah Grace Allen (@SarahGAllenSC) July 23, 2026

Another Debate Or Two?

The South Carolina Republican Party has announced a debate set for Monday, August 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. and carried by the Gray Media network. However, one candidate, Ralph Norman, announced he will be in an as-yet-unscheduled August 4 debate moderated by NexStar and Queen City News.

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Lindsey Graham's Funeral Service Schedule

From the Graham office, here is the schedule of services:

Tuesday, July 28

U.S. Capitol Rotunda ceremony - invitation only. Followed by:

Funeral Service, 2 p.m. Washington National Cathedral, invitation only. President Donald Trump will present a tribute. The public is invited to view the service on the Cathedral’s website or YouTube page.

Wednesday, July 29

10:45 a.m. Final visit to the South Carolina State House after a funeral procession. The public is invited to pay their respects along the procession route to the State House.

11 a.m. F-16 flyover via the 169th Fighter Wing from McEntire Joint National Guard Base.

Following the flyover, the caisson will proceed down Main Street and arrive at First Baptist Church of Columbia.

The service will be open to the public, with seating first come, first served.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining PJ Media VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.