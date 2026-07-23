June Defensive Gun Uses Show Why Hawaii Should Embrace Second Amendment

The Supreme Court’s most recent term ended earlier this summer with an important victory for the Second Amendment in Wolford v. Lopez, where a 6-3 majority struck down a Hawaii law that made it all but impossible for the state’s concealed carry permit holders to exercise their Second Amendment rights outside of their homes. The Court held that the statute—which presumptively banned lawfully armed citizens from entering any store or business without express permission from the owner—was inconsistent with any historical national tradition of firearms regulation. The opinion was a small but important step toward ensuring that all Americans enjoy equal and full access to the right to keep and bear arms.

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In one sense, Wolford’s immediate impact is quite limited. It has no direct effect whatsoever on lawful gun owners in other states, and Hawaii’s concealed carry permit holders are still subject to an extraordinary number of other severe restrictions on their right to bear arms in public.

At the same time, the Court’s rationale for striking down the law severely undermines the legal footing of other more widely applicable gun laws in future cases. The Wolford majority reaffirmed that the Second Amendment’s central concern is “securing the fundamental right of self-defense,” and that ordinary Americans have a right “to carry arms for self-defense as their go about their daily lives.” Many Hawaiians may, given their long history of disarmament under monarchs and territorial governments, be uncomfortable with this reality. But Hawaii is part of the United States and local attitudes don’t reshape the scope of the Bill of Rights.

Concerned Hawaiians should know, however, that they have nothing to fear and much to gain from embracing the Second Amendment. The most recent report on the issue by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that almost every study on the issue has found that between 500,000 and several million defensive gun uses occur every year in the United States. An extensive 2021 national survey conducted by a Georgetown professor further substantiated this reality, concluding that Americans used their firearms defensively an average of 1.2 million times a year. Below are just a few examples of successful defensive gun uses that occurred in June, many of which went largely unnoticed by the American public:

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These stories are powerful illustrations of ordinary Americans relying on their right to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and others. They also show why Second Amendment victories like that in Wolford matter. When lawmakers impose serious burdens on the right to keep and bear arms, it’s lawful gun owners—not violent criminals—who have the most to lose.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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