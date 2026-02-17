Look at the Defensive Gun Uses that Hawaii Wants to Criminalize

Late last month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Wolford v. Lopez, a case challenging a newly imposed Hawaii law that presumptively bans concealed carry permit holders from any private property open to the public (like gas stations and shopping malls) unless they first get express permission from the owner. Combined with other restrictions, the law has the practical effect of making lawful public carry virtually impossible in Hawaii.

Fortunately, the nation’s highest court appears likely to strike down the new restriction. But there’s still so much work left for the court to do when it comes to protecting the right to keep and bear arms—including, specifically, against infringements by the Hawaiian government. Even without the express permission requirement hanging over their heads, Hawaiian concealed carry permit holders will still be prohibited from exercising their rights in an absurdly long list of “sensitive places.”

These include, among other locations:

Any bar or restaurant that serves alcohol, regardless of whether the permit holder imbibes;

Any “stadium, movie theater, or concert hall”;

Any place at which any sporting event of any level of competition is being held;

Any beach, playground, or park, including “any state park, state monument, county park, tennis court, golf course, swimming pool, or other recreation area or facility under control, maintenance, and management of the State or a county”;

Any parking area adjacent to the prohibited locations above.

Constitutionally, it’s abhorrent. As a matter of public policy, it’s laughable – and dangerous.

Americans use their firearms to defend themselves and others far more often than many people—and, apparently, the Hawaiian government—realize. A 2013 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that almost every study on the issue has found that between 500,000 and several million defensive gun uses occur every year in the United States. An extensive 2021 national survey conducted by a Georgetown professor further substantiated this reality, concluding that Americans used their firearms defensively an average of 1.2 million times a year.

Many of these acts of armed self-defense occur outside of the gunowner’s home—including, at times, in precisely the types of public spaces where states like Hawaii now seek to ban the lawful possession of firearms. Just consider the following recent stories of armed self-defense in public spaces:

These stories illustrate the importance of the right to keep and bear arms outside of the home. It’s astonishing just how many of the lawful gun owners above would be considered criminals in Hawaii, simply because they exercised their constitutional right in a “sensitive” place or without first begging the owner’s permission.

Hawaii’s slew of spiteful post-Bruen laws restricting public carry have nothing at all to do with public safety or vindicating the rights of private property owners. They’re all just a vindictive effort to keep as many law-abiding gun owners as possible from exercising their right to bear arms in as many places as possible.

Draconian restrictions on the right to armed self-defense in public don’t make peaceable and law-abiding citizens safer. They just render them far less capable of defending themselves and others.

