Harris's Husband's Ex Dishes Details About the Slap in Cannes

Doug Emhoff may hold the title of Second Gentleman, but he's no gentleman — so says his ex-girlfriend, the woman he allegedly slapped so hard that she spun around.

Advertisement

In a lengthy, incredibly detailed, and painstakingly verified story, the UK Daily Mail is doing the job Americans won't do: reporting on a matter that should be of great interest to voters in the United States who care about women's issues.

"Emhoff's accuser, who DailyMail.com is naming only as 'Jane', initially declined to comment on the record," the report begins. "But Emhoff's denial, and his alleged hypocrisy by claiming to be a feminist in media interviews, finally became too much for her."

Emhoff's domestic violence victim is now a successful attorney in New York City. I can't imagine the pressure the woman is under to keep her story to herself. Remember — this is the dark, dark, dark blue city that prosecuted and convicted former President Donald Trump of a slew of "crimes," including finding him civilly liable for sexual abuse. These are the people who took the completely unverifiable claims of flaky E. Jean Carroll at face value, utter lack of actual evidence be damned. They supposedly care so much about standing up to violence against women — except when they don't.

Jane confessed to the Daily Mail, "What's frightening for a woman that's been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed. … He's being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking."

Advertisement

Emhoff divorced his first wife, Kerstin, in 2010. The pair had married nearly 20 years earlier and had two children together. Emhoff's appalling behavior, including allegedly knocking up his daughter's second-grade teacher and part-time nanny, Najen Naylor, destroyed the union. Kamala Harris's husband has admitted the affair but remained mum on the question of a resultant pregnancy.

Jane recounted a conversation with Emhoff in the early days of their relationship, during a car ride:

Without skipping a beat, and staring straight ahead at the road, he tells me he had an affair with his daughter's teacher and that subsequently she claimed that she was pregnant. He's telling me this very casually like it's no big deal. He yelled at her. He never said he hit her, but he said he got really angry with her, andshe subsequently claimed that whatever he did caused her to lose the pregnancy. He said she got a lawyer and was threatening litigation. I was flabbergasted. And I was taken aback by how matter of fact he could talk about it. He tried to minimize it. He said there was no proof that the woman had become pregnant. He tried to make it seem like she was scamming him.

Emhoff told Jane he settled with Naylor for about $80,000 and had her sign an NDA. Jane accepted Emhoff's version of events because their burgeoning love affair showed signs of promise at that time. Years later, the Daily Mail obtained LAPD records showing an emergency response to Naylor's home on the evening of June 28, 2009 — the time at which she would have been pregnant.

Advertisement

"Every time I see Doug on TV portraying the persona of a perfect spouse and non-toxic man, I wonder if Najen is watching too and feeling as disgusted as I am," Jane ponders now.

Jane met Emhoff in 2012 (two years before he would ultimately marry Kamala Harris) on Match.com.

'After work one night I met him for drinks at a hotel near Times Square.' She said Emhoff's odd behavior began immediately, when he invited his son Cole to join them about an hour into their first date in March 2012. 'It was an odd request for a first date, but I also felt bad that his son was walking around the city waiting for his dad to finish his Match.com date. So I agreed. In retrospect, it should have been a red flag.'

She told the Mail that the entire affair lasted for a few "intense" months. Emhoff pushed hard for a long-term relationship early on, introducing her to his kids, parents, and co-workers.

'He flew me to Los Angeles in April [2012]. I stayed in his home for a week. The entire time, he was alluding to marriage and having children with me,' she told DailyMail.com.

'He was totally love-bombing me. He grabbed me round the stomach and talked about wanting more babies.' Jane said that less than a month into her relationship she got a lucrative job opportunity in the UK, and Emhoff gave her the impression he was willing to leave his family behind. 'He was really pushing me to pursue it, and he seemed like he was willing to come with me to London,' she said. 'He was ready to uproot, even though he had a family, and he had a child still in junior high school.'

Advertisement

The following month, May 2012, Jane brought Emhoff as her guest to the ill-fated amfAR Gala in Cannes. "I had already planned and paid to go to this event, and he was already invited, so I went ahead and brought him," she told the Mail. She said the black-tie event was magical and wonderful — at first. Jane wore a red gown and reveled with A-list celebrities at the Hotel du Cap event venue. But things took a nasty turn at the end of the evening, as the pair joined a long, messy queue of tired guests waiting for a taxi.

'I decided I'm going to go up to the valet and give them 100 bucks, to get out of this line,' Jane said. 'I put my hand on the valet's shoulder and tell him, with my $100, could you please get me a car as soon as possible. 'As I'm talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I'm completely caught off guard, I'm not bracing, I'm in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it's between 2-3am. 'He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I'm in utter shock. 'There had been no fight, no argument. It had been a completely fantastic event. I am so furious. The only thing I could think to do was slap him back. I slapped him on one side, and on the other cheek with the other hand. 'In that moment, his mask had dropped and I saw his dark side,' she added.

Jane related that the valet immediately put her into a waiting car, but before she could slam the door shut, Emhoff forced himself into the back seat with her.

Advertisement

'It's dark. I don't speak French, my friends we're with are off having an amazing time. I'm embarrassed and humiliated that, this amazing experience turned into this violent spectacle. 'I can't believe he just slapped me. I think I said to him in the car, 'What the hell is wrong with you? Why did you do that?' And the only thing I could get out of him was he thought I was hitting on the valet.' Jane said she called a businessman friend in New York from the cab to tell him what just happened. The friend confirmed the call to DailyMail.com. 'This was the first time I saw Doug's ugly side,' Jane said. 'I was in shock. I wanted somebody to know where I was, and what happened. I was freaked out because I thought I knew this person. But I don't, and he's in the car with me. 'I also wanted Doug to see me on the phone telling somebody.'

Jane went on to give additional unsettling details about Kamala Harris's husband. The story is punctuated throughout by photos, receipts, and verifications the Daily Mail tracked down. There is also no reason, other than the ones she gives, for this woman to bring this up at this time. She and her husband are staunch Democrats, Biden voters who have donated five figures to the current president's campaigns.

"Jane said she hopes coming forward now, albeit anonymously, will help set the record straight, and prompt a thorough investigation of the POTUS hopeful's husband," notes the Mail.

Advertisement

Related: Uh Oh! Democrats' Silver Bullet Issue Is Losing Its Power This Election

As an American woman, I prefer we don't have a woman beater in the White House, nor have his chief apologist in the Oval Office. I am not in a position to ask Doug and Kamala anything about this story, but perhaps Jane's courage will prompt action from someone who can. All those childless cat ladies out there who think they're promoting some feminist cause by voting against Orange Man Bad might learn a thing or two.