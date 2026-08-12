Trump Honors ‘Foundational Freedom’ of Gun Rights for Shooting Sports Month

President Donald Trump took the opportunity of a statement for National Shooting Sports Month to remind Americans that rights come from God, not the government, and that the Second Amendment is one of the most foundational and fundamental in the Bill of Rights.

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In fact, it seems the Founding Fathers had the perspective that the right to keep and bear arms was the right upon which all others depended, since they could never have launched a revolution or succeeded in gaining and keeping our independence without firearms. In Iran right now, freedom fighters are trying to organize another uprising, but multiple protesters told American media they simply don’t have adequate weaponry as of yet. Trump is right to emphasize the centrality of gun rights in the American ethos. Without guns, it is very difficult to protect oneself from criminals and tyrants.

The president celebrated “America’s proud tradition of recreational shooting and hunting and the glorious exercise of our Second Amendment rights” in a Monday press release. “For generations, this time-honored way of life has instilled discipline, promoted rugged individualism that drove American civilization west, and connected millions of Americans to the great outdoors,” he wrote.

While Democrats try to pretend that both elected and unelected officials are the arbiters of rights and liberties, Trump explained, “The right to keep and bear arms is among the most cherished liberties secured by our Constitution and rooted in the timeless truth that our rights are endowed by Almighty God, not granted by government. This foundational freedom depends upon citizens who exercise it with discipline, integrity, and care, understanding that the blessings of liberty are preserved through personal responsibility and a steadfast commitment to the common good.”

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The Trump administration is expanding access to shooting on public lands and looking for more ways to provide individuals access to hunting grounds. It also updated regulations to ease off on unnecessary and onerous restrictions for gun owners, according to Trump.

The president insisted that sporting traditions “remain inseparable from America’s enduring commitment to conservation. Hunters and anglers have long led that cause, preserving countless acres of wildlife habitat, restoring thriving game populations, and safeguarding the beauty of our public lands and waters for those yet to come.”

Being Trump, he, of course, had to mention his own activities related to this topic. “Through the Make America Beautiful Again Commission, my Administration is prioritizing that proud legacy by expanding access to America’s natural treasures, promoting responsible stewardship of our landscape, and ensuring that our frontier heritage remains forever strong and our great outdoors remain more vibrant than ever before,” he declared.

Trump lauded all those who teach younger generations “respect for nature, firearm safety, personal responsibility, and love of country. Together, we will continue to defend our Second Amendment rights, protect the Constitutional freedoms that safeguard our Independence, preserve America’s magnificent outdoors, and uphold the timeless sporting traditions that have helped shape the character, strength, and spirit of our great Republic.” This is especially important in our America 250 year.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's young people get the education they deserve.

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