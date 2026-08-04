Another Rising? Persian Freedom Fighters Share Plans With American Outlet

A Persian patriot who is orchestrating resistance against the terrorist Iranian regime managed to share her views with the New York Post. “A revolution can happen any day now — people want revenge,” she exclaimed. The regime has most to fear from its own people.

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The Iranian regime occasionally agrees to “consider” American peace deals but never ultimately signs them. And one thing that never changes is the bloody tyranny within Iran. From the regime massacre of up to 52,000 freedom protestors in January to the July executions of political prisoners, from the thuggish sharia police to the despotic ayatollahs, the situation for the people of Iran has been hellish.

That is why the Persians keep protesting, even though so many of them fell victim to regime terrorists. An independent journalist who is part of the underground freedom network in Iran managed to get word to the Post that activists are hoping to have another and much more decisive uprising. The Post also communicated with a protest leader, using a translator and secure VPN. Both remained anonymous for their own safety.

🚨 IRAN EXECUTES 20-YEAR-OLD PROTESTER 💔



The Islamic regime in Iran has reportedly executed 20-year-old Arvin Khairkhah for taking part in anti-regime protests in January.



Before his execution, he told his family:



“Don’t let them forget me. We took to the streets for the… pic.twitter.com/Sl7rrMAdOj — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) August 1, 2026

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The journalist told the outlet, “We’re studying the protests from January, determining what tactics worked and which didn’t; we’re analyzing maps to determine the safest and most dangerous areas to congregate.”

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Because the regime has ensured that the overwhelming majority of civilians do not have firearms, the protesters have been trying to stockpile anything they could use as a weapon, including bricks, clubs, rocks, and furniture for improvised roadblocks.

Not that some protestors haven’t managed to procure firearms, and small groups are trying to smuggle in more. “When we went out in January, we were like lambs to the slaughter; the Basij forces were using firepower that you couldn’t believe; the streets were like a graveyard, corpses everywhere, the streets ran red with blood,” the protest leader mourned. “Everyone has lost somebody.” So next time, “we come out, we’re coming out armed.”

Besides the Iranian enforcers, the regime has imported Iraqi, Pakistani, and Afghan mercenaries. “They pull people out of their cars when they’re driving and search them and search their vehicles,” the journalist stated angrily. “They gallivant around our country as if they’re the locals and we’re the foreign invaders, instead of defending our skies, the regime has decided to go to war with its own citizens.”

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Food is unaffordable in Iran, and the regime is even arming teens to patrol neighborhoods. The executions of Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amir Hossein Safari Hosseinabadi almost brought the public dissatisfaction to a boiling point again.

And as the protest leader said, “We know the stakes, either the regime goes, or we do.”

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