CNN Melts Down After Virginia Supreme Court Nukes Democrats’ Gerrymandered Map

There are few things more satisfying in politics than watching leftists throw a tantrum over a ruling they brought on themselves. The Virginia Supreme Court delivered exactly that kind of moment Friday when it struck down Democrats' newly drawn congressional map as unconstitutional — and CNN obliged with the kind of on-air hysteria that is difficult to ignore.

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As you know, the map in question didn’t even pretend to be fair. Had it survived, Virginia's U.S. House delegation could have flipped from a 6-5 to a 10-1 Democratic advantage. Democrats engineered a constitutional amendment to make it happen, voters narrowly approved it last month, and the entire time, it was doomed, because Democrats couldn't be bothered to follow the rules they were operating under.

The Virginia Supreme Court found that Democratic legislators started the amendment process too late, violating the state constitution's required procedures and timelines.

Here's where it gets even better for the left's partisan-judge excuse factory: the author of that opinion is Justice Arthur Kelsey, who first rose through the judiciary when then-Governor Mark Warner — a Democrat — appointed him to the Virginia Court of Appeals. A Democrat appointed the very judge who torpedoed the map. You simply cannot blame this one on a MAGA bench.

CNN, naturally, was not interested in those details.

Kasie Hunt set the tone early by framing the ruling as a devastating blow to minority representation in the South. After noting that the Virginia Supreme Court struck the map down on state constitutional grounds, she looked into the camera and asked, "How is any of this... good for America?"

Virginia Supreme Court knocks down congressional maps due to violating the states constitution.



CNN host Kasie Hunt: "How is any of this... good for America?"



Following the state constitution is bad for America? pic.twitter.com/WOjI1cDTg1 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 8, 2026

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That's a dumb question. It’s bizarre that Hunt seemed genuinely puzzled that the state Supreme Court would say that you have to follow the state constitution.

But the real performance came from Abby Phillip on NewsNight. She opened the segment with a rather unhinged monologue.”We are, to be frank, in the depths of hell now when it comes to redistricting," Phillip said. "I don't think there's a better way to put it. Like there's no bottom officially here." She went on to predict "chaos" and declare it "terrible for our democracy" — all because the Virginia Supreme Court upheld the state constitution.

“We are in the depths of hell” Abby Philip has an EPIC meltdown on CNN NewsNight in the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court ruling that the Democrats’ gerrymandering was unconstitutional.



“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war. Democrats are vowing to go… pic.twitter.com/uQ8qLNc4eq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 9, 2026

Phillip also suggested that black voters across the South are poised to "lose pretty much most, if not all, of their representation in southern states." This is the go-to leftist framing whenever a Democrat-drawn majority-minority district gets challenged — and it collapses under the slightest scrutiny. Black voters don't require black-majority districts to have meaningful representation. A black Republican, for instance, can represent black constituents just fine. What Democrats actually want isn't black representation — it's Democratic seats. Those are not the same thing, and conflating them to invoke the specter of Jim Crow is cynical politics dressed up as civil rights advocacy.

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The deeper frustration driving these meltdowns isn't really about Virginia. It's about the redistricting war as a whole. Democrats spent years aggressively gerrymandering to expand their representation in Congress. Republicans decided to fight back, and Democrats are upset that the power they feel entitled to is under threat.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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