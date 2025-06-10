BREAKING: Federal Judge Denies Gavin Newsom's Request to Boot Federal Troops From California Riots

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been denied an emergency request to stop President Donald Trump from using federal troops to keep the peace on the streets of Los Angeles.

Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed the emergency request earlier today as part of a larger lawsuit seeking to stop Trump from controlling federal troops in the state in order to secure immigration agents running operations against drug cartels. The operations began in earnest last Friday when leftist groups — including publicly subsidized immigration groups, the SEIU unions, Islamic groups, including CAIR, and many others — massed at sites where FBI, DHS, and ICE agents were serving warrants. Riots erupted.

Newsom asked for a temporary restraining order to block Trump from using the troops, arguing that he did not have the authority to deploy troops without his permission. Newsom argued that there was no "rebellion" for troops to put down, hoping the judge in the case would agree.

The larger case continues, but today the federal judge in the case denied Newsom's emergency appeal.

KTLA TV reported:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed an emergency motion to stop what they are calling an “unlawful militarization” of Los Angeles, accusing President Donald Trump of using federal troops and commandeering state National Guard personnel to carry out immigration enforcement. The legal filing, part of an ongoing lawsuit against Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Department of Defense, asks the court to immediately halt the expansion of military involvement in Los Angeles, where federalized National Guard troops and U.S. Marines have been deployed in response to widespread protests in response to the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. “The federal government is now turning the military against American citizens,” Newsom said in a statement. “Sending trained warfighters onto the streets is unprecedented and threatens the very core of our democracy. Donald Trump is behaving like a tyrant, not a president.”

Newsom becomes the latest in a historical line of Democrats who have tried to keep federal troops out of their states.

Republican President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent National Guard troops to Little Rock, Ark., to force Democrat Gov. Orval Faubus to allow black students into Little Rock Central High School in 1957.

In 1962, President John Kennedy sent the Mississippi National Guard to enforce orders requiring Democrat Gov. Ross Barnett to allow black students into the University of Mississippi.

Kennedy also called out troops in 1963 to require Democrat George Wallace to desegregate the University of Alabama.

In 1965, Democrat President Lyndon Johnson went back to Alabama after federalizing the National Guard and invoking the Insurrection Act to protect civil rights marchers marching from Selma to Montgomery.

And now Trump has federalized troops to keep the peace in the wake of the riots and unrest following immigration actions against the wishes of another Democrat governor.

