Chaos Erupts in House Hearing After Pam Bondi Nukes Democrats

Say what you want about Attorney General Pam Bondi, but she came into a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday unwilling to take any of the Democrats’ crap.

And boy, they didn’t like it one bit.

Bondi made it clear from the beginning that she wasn’t going to play nice with them. In her opening statement, she hammered Democrats for ignoring the Jeffrey Epstein case under Joe Biden. “Have you apologized to President Trump? All of you who participated in those impeachment hearings against Donald Trump, you all should be apologizing. You sit here, and you attack the president, and I am not going to have it. I'm not going to put up with it,” she said. “They are talking about Epstein today. This has been around since the Obama administration. This administration released over three million pages of documents, over three million, and Donald Trump signed that law to release all of those documents. He is the most transparent president in the nation's history, and none of them, none of them, asked Merrick Garland over the last four years one word about Jeffrey Epstein.”

AG Pam Bondi: "You all should be apologizing. You sit here and you attack the President and I am not going to have it…None of them asked Merrick Garland over the last four years one word about Jeffrey Epstein."



pic.twitter.com/Rl45qQUCct — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 11, 2026

So, naturally, Democrats turned the room into a circus, as multiple exchanges turned into shouting matches, and at times it looked like Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was almost enjoying it as he struggled to keep the hearing in order.

When Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) asked her how many people in the Epstein files had been indicted, she tried to answer, but he immediately cut her off, and she wasn’t having it.

“Uh, excuse me. I’m gonna answer my question,” Bondi shot back.

“Answer my question,” Nadler insisted.

“No, I’m going to answer the question the way I want to answer the question. Your theatrics are ridiculous.”

Nadler was livid: “No, you’re gonna answer the question the way I asked it.” Moments later, he barked, “How many have you indicted?”

As members shouted over one another, Rep. Jamie Raskin pleaded, “ You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch, not on our time, no way, and I told you about that attorney general before we started!”

“You don't tell me anything!” Bondi shouted at him.

“No, I did tell you because we saw what you did in the Senate!”

That’s when Bondi snapped at him: “You washed-up loser! You’re not even a lawyer.”

Pam Bondi SMACKS DOWN Jerry Nadler and Jamie Raskin's pathetic Epstein stunts:



"Your theatrics are ridiculous! Mr. Chairman, I'm not going to get into the gutter with these people!"



"You don't tell me anything, you WASHED UP lawyer!" pic.twitter.com/kivEuR9LPV — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 11, 2026

Another fabulous moment came when she called out Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.).

“I find it interesting that she keeps going after President Trump, the greatest president in American history, and if they could maintain their composure,” she said. “This isn't a circus; this is a hearing. I find it interesting she keeps going after Donald Trump. She doesn't say how much money she took from Reid Hoffman. Did you? Nor did she post anything, she posted nothing on her X account, her Twitter account during the Biden years, yet now, all of a sudden…”

And, per usual, the room exploded into crosstalk and screams.

Pam Bondi fired back at Rep. Zoe Lofgren during a heated exchange, rejecting what she called grandstanding and questioning Lofgren about donations linked to Reid Hoffman, who has been associated with Jeffrey Epstein.pic.twitter.com/PH17XVbZ2D — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 11, 2026

Say what you want about Pam Bondi, but she handles the Democrats like the petulant children they are, and it’s beautiful.

