Forensic Experts Say Kurt Cobain Was Murdered

More than thirty years after Kurt Cobain's body was found in his Seattle home, a team of forensic experts is saying what many fans have suspected all along: the Nirvana frontman didn't kill himself. He was murdered.

A private forensic team spent three days reviewing autopsy materials and crime scene evidence from Cobain's April 5, 1994, death. Their conclusion? This wasn't suicide; it was a homicide.

And the evidence they uncovered raises serious questions about why Seattle police and the King County Medical Examiner's Office have been so quick to shut down any attempts to reopen the case.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, forensic specialist Brian Burnett, who has worked on thousands of investigations involving overdoses and gunshot trauma, didn't mince words after examining the evidence. "This is a homicide," he said. "We've got to do something about this." His peer-reviewed paper presents ten points of evidence suggesting Cobain was confronted by assailants who forced a heroin overdose to incapacitate him before shooting him in the head and staging an elaborate suicide scene.

The autopsy findings alone should have raised red flags decades ago. Independent researcher Michelle Wilkins, who worked with the forensic team, pointed out glaring inconsistencies. "There are things in the autopsy that go, well, wait, this person didn't die very quickly of a gunshot blast," she said. The autopsy revealed necrosis of the brain and liver, fluid in the lungs, and bleeding in the eyes. These findings are classic signs of heroin overdose, not instantaneous shotgun death. "It happens in an overdose," Wilkins explained. "It doesn't happen in a shotgun death."

Then there's the crime scene itself, which looks less like a suicide and more like someone's bad attempt at staging one. The receipt for the gun was in Cobain's pocket. So was the receipt for the shells. The shells were lined up at his feet. The heroin kit sat several feet away with capped syringes, cotton buds, and pieces of black heroin of roughly equal size. "We're supposed to believe he capped the needles and put everything back in order after shooting up three times, because that's what someone does while they're dying," Wilkins said. "Suicides are messy, and this was a very clean scene."

The physical evidence gets even more damning. Cobain's left hand was tightly wrapped around the muzzle end of the gun's barrel, yet the shotgun shell was found on the opposite side from where it should have ejected. When the team replicated the weapon, they discovered something shocking. "If your hand is on the forward barrel, where Kurt's hand was reported to be in the SPD report, the gun wouldn't eject a shell at all," they found. "So not only is there a shell where it shouldn't be, there shouldn't even be a shotgun shell."

According to the report, the homicide scenario is that Cobain's left hand was placed on the weapon after death, explaining the thumbprint-like mark observed on his hand In forensic investigations, such a stain can help reconstruct events by showing what the individual touched or how a substance was transferred. Wilkins also cited blood patterns suggesting the body may have been moved. 'There's also blood on the bottom of his shirt,' she said. 'The only way the blood would get on his shirt is if Kurt was lifted and his head was down. 'There's no blood on his hand. There's no blood on the rest of his shirt, but there's a big blood stain on the bottom of his shirt.' The alleged suicide note was also scrutinized. 'The top of the note is written by Kurt,' Wilkins said. 'There's nothing about suicide in that. It's basically just him talking about quitting the band.' She added, 'Then there are four lines at the bottom. If you even look at the note, you can see that the last four lines are written in different… the text is a little bit different. It's bigger, it's… looks more scrawly.' Wilkins emphasized that the team is not seeking arrests but wants transparency and a reexamination of the evidence.

I know what you’re thinking, but it’s not the craziest theory. In fact, it isn't even a new theory. I was a teenager when Cobain died, and I was a big fan of Nirvana at the time. Even back then I was aware of Tom Grant, a Los Angeles private investigator hired by Courtney Love days before Cobain was found dead. He publicly rejected the suicide ruling all those years ago, and believed that Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, was connected to his death.

So why won't authorities take a fresh look? The King County Medical Examiner's Office says they're open to revisiting conclusions if new evidence comes to light, but they've "seen nothing to date that would warrant re-opening of this case." Seattle police are even more dismissive, flat-out refusing to reopen the investigation.

Wilkins isn't asking for arrests tomorrow. She just wants transparency. "If we're wrong, just prove it to us," she said. "That's all we asked them to do." But both agencies came back with a hard no. They won't even look at the evidence. So, it seems unlikely this case will ever reopened.

