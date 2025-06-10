Dems Need a Crash Course in What All the Words in the First Amendment Mean

You know, I really do find myself wishing that President Trump would just for a day or two become the dictatorial nightmare that the Democrats keep saying he say is. Or maybe for a long weekend. Let's have a federal holiday to clean up the rioting. He won't, of course, but a guy can dream.

Watching California Governor Gavin Newsom play his game of chicken with the president has made me more glad than ever that I am no longer a resident of the City of Angeles. I also worry about my friends who are still there, obviously. He and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are grossly incompetent buffoons who are attempting to blame their myriad failures on President Trump. Sure, that will play well with the bougie, brain-dead Coastal Media Bubble™ Democrats, but I would suspect that even that audience is shrinking.

The "rah-rah" mentality is tough to keep up when everything around you is on fire.

Newsom and Bass trying to pass the buck to Trump is like getting in an automobile accident and blaming the emergency room personnel for having the audacity to do their jobs.

The Democrats need these riots. With nothing substantive to offer the American people, any distraction is welcome. The more they can fill their diapers and scream "ORANGE MAN BAD," the better for them. The citizens of Pacific Palisades and other parts of Los Angeles are still reeling from Bass and Newsom's horrible handling of the fires there at the beginning of the year. They're both trying to sweep that under the riot rug right now.

The Democrats don't call them riots though, do they? As Victoria wrote on Tuesday, the Feral Hag of Inglewood, Maxine Waters, was out telling people not to believe their lying eyes. I lived in her district for a while in the early aughts and can assure you that Waters is one of the foulest, most toxic people in all of politics. She's one of the first I'd like to see off to the gulag if Trump ever went full dictator. Trust me, if Maxine Waters is in front of a camera in a time of tension, she ain't there to bring down the temperature of the situation.

While the Dems want the unrest to stay at a fever-pitch, they need to keep insisting that they aren't rioting so that they can hide behind the First Amendment's "right of the citizens to assemble peaceably." They need the broadest of all interpretations of the word "peaceably" to get away with what they do.

Look down over the years at American civil unrest: they block emergency vehicle traffic, they loot, they assault, they burn things down. At the Occupy Wall Street camp in Manhattan in 2011, they added rape into the mix.

But the dude in the buffalo hat was going to overthrow the government on January 6, 2021, or something.

As I have written many times, there are no grassroots, organic uprisings like this on the Left. A big part of the problem in Los Angeles this week was that the head of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California — David Huerta — got involved, which Victoria also wrote about. I have never been to any leftist protest of decent size that SEIU didn't have its filthy fingers all over. Newsom and Co. are trying to say Huerta was just an innocent observer who shouldn't have gotten involved.

Absolute garbage. When the SEIU bosses show up, they are there to agitate.

None of what the Democrats do when they get in their riot moods bears any resemblance to assembling "peaceably." I'm no lawyer, but it does seem as if they forfeit First Amendment protections once they start burning things and stealing.

Where I come from, that's the opposite of peaceable.

