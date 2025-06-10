More Riots Break Out in Chicago, Other Cities Across U.S.

Sarah Anderson | 11:59 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

It's the fifth night of the "peaceful" anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, and the lawlessness is spreading throughout the country like, well, like wildfire. NBC reported that demonstrations were planned in cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta on Tuesday, and it looks like some of them are beginning to resemble what's going on in Southern California. 

The New York Post reports that at least 45 people have been arrested in New York City so far in various places throughout Lower Manhattan, including Foley Square. The Post also claims that large groups of people are wearing keffiyehs associated with the pro-Palestine movement. The NYPD ordered "a level three mobilization to handle the mass of people." 

Here's a look at New York City tonight, where the thousands gathered are storming police barricades, blocking traffic, throwing objects at officers, and shouting things like "Shame, shame, shame" and "F*** the police." (Language warning for all of the videos below.)  

Things seem to be even worse in Chicago, where thousands of people took to the streets earlier today.

At some point, a car drove through the crowd, hitting at least one pedestrian. It's not clear whether anyone was injured. According to the Chicago Sun Times, "The driver was stuck between police vehicles on State Street. Officers wanted to guide her away from the crowd and asked her to turn right on Monroe Street, but she ignored their orders and turned left, speeding into the crowd. One officer tried to get the driver to stop and pulled on the driver’s-side door handle, but the driver sped off."

Several sources are reporting on X that Chicago police even had to dispatch the bomb squad after someone placed suspicious items in the city's sewer system, though I have not been able to confirm that information myself. 

And here's a video of what's apparently going on in Atlanta. It's funny, I was watching footage from Los Angeles earlier today and thinking it's too hot and humid in Georgia to be acting like that. Apparently not. One reporter suggests these so-called random protesters seem to be employing techniques used by paid organizers.  

And here's what's happening in San Francisco, while the state's governor has, as best I can tell, spent the evening playing on social media and crying while holding a performative press conference that blames all of this on President Donald Trump. 

I'm sure there will be much more to say tomorrow, and we'll bring you all the news and commentary here, but I couldn't go to bed without sharing what's happening in our country tonight. I suspect it's only going to get worse. 

