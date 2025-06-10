More Riots Break Out in Chicago, Other Cities Across U.S.

It's the fifth night of the "peaceful" anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, and the lawlessness is spreading throughout the country like, well, like wildfire. NBC reported that demonstrations were planned in cities like New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta on Tuesday, and it looks like some of them are beginning to resemble what's going on in Southern California.

The New York Post reports that at least 45 people have been arrested in New York City so far in various places throughout Lower Manhattan, including Foley Square. The Post also claims that large groups of people are wearing keffiyehs associated with the pro-Palestine movement. The NYPD ordered "a level three mobilization to handle the mass of people."

Here's a look at New York City tonight, where the thousands gathered are storming police barricades, blocking traffic, throwing objects at officers, and shouting things like "Shame, shame, shame" and "F*** the police." (Language warning for all of the videos below.)

🚨 #BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters are now storming NYPD barricades, and quickly being thrown on the ground by police



These faceoffs are getting increasingly intense across the country.



And practically NO Democrats are condemning it.



WTF?!

pic.twitter.com/YdqzaLk6RR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

Foreign terrorists protesting deportation in NYC.pic.twitter.com/7gN7VVJjP0 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2025

Things seem to be even worse in Chicago, where thousands of people took to the streets earlier today.

HAPPENING NOW: Massive protest underway in Chicago where demonstrators are protesting the nationwide ICE raids.



The group is being closely monitored by Chicago police, who are setting up blockades with their bikes to navigate the large crowd.



Other cities, including… pic.twitter.com/u5gyFRzzDn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 10, 2025

At some point, a car drove through the crowd, hitting at least one pedestrian. It's not clear whether anyone was injured. According to the Chicago Sun Times, "The driver was stuck between police vehicles on State Street. Officers wanted to guide her away from the crowd and asked her to turn right on Monroe Street, but she ignored their orders and turned left, speeding into the crowd. One officer tried to get the driver to stop and pulled on the driver’s-side door handle, but the driver sped off."

Several sources are reporting on X that Chicago police even had to dispatch the bomb squad after someone placed suspicious items in the city's sewer system, though I have not been able to confirm that information myself.

🚨 #BREAKING: Police in Chicago are now deploying B0MB SQUAD to Downtown after an anti-ICE rioter entered the sewer system and planted suspicious items



THIS IS MAYHEM.



We’re getting VERY close to needing National Guard deployed to Chicago! pic.twitter.com/Avn4OeN8Dc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 11, 2025

Brawls between anti-ICE rioters and Chicago police are breaking out.



I’m calling it, deploy the National Guard and Marines to Chicago, New York City, and San Francisco now.



We’ve seen this playbook before with BLM.



It’s likely many of the same people.



Shut it all down now. pic.twitter.com/0v4i9eN6PN — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

And here's a video of what's apparently going on in Atlanta. It's funny, I was watching footage from Los Angeles earlier today and thinking it's too hot and humid in Georgia to be acting like that. Apparently not. One reporter suggests these so-called random protesters seem to be employing techniques used by paid organizers.

This is the scene in Atlanta right now.



The riots have spread. pic.twitter.com/fW2tpjDhHo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 11, 2025

Meanwhile in Atlanta… pic.twitter.com/LIjGCpaanu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 11, 2025

And here's what's happening in San Francisco, while the state's governor has, as best I can tell, spent the evening playing on social media and crying while holding a performative press conference that blames all of this on President Donald Trump.

The ICE protests have spread to San Francisco..



No surprise. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wc3GgY7CaA — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) June 11, 2025

I'm sure there will be much more to say tomorrow, and we'll bring you all the news and commentary here, but I couldn't go to bed without sharing what's happening in our country tonight. I suspect it's only going to get worse.

