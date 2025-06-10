WATCH: Karen Bass Accidentally Exposed the Left's Riot Strategy

The mask is off. In their never-ending quest to dismantle law and order, Democrats have fully exposed their hand in the ongoing Los Angeles riots. And leading the charge in revealing the left's true anti-enforcement agenda is none other than Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Advertisement

Since Friday, Los Angeles has been anything but peaceful. Violent anti-ICE riots have erupted, targeting federal agents, police, and private property. President Donald Trump, acting swiftly to protect Americans, deployed the National Guard. Meanwhile, Democrats, in typical fashion, were busy downplaying the violence and launching attacks on Trump, pouring gasoline on an already raging fire. Their claims of having the situation "in hand"?

Seriously?

But Bass couldn't maintain the charade for long. During a press conference Monday night, she let the cat completely out of the bag. Her demand? Stop the ICE raids. Her claim? The violence only started because of the federal government's intervention.

"I would say, 'Stop the raids, stop the raids period," she ranted, completely unhinged. "Give the power back to our governor."

BREAKING: Mayor Karen Bass just demanded ICE stop their operations.



She's cooked. pic.twitter.com/HdgwNqSCTy — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2025

This is not about peace. This is about stopping law enforcement from doing their job and enforcing immigration laws. This is the core desire of the radical left: not to enforce laws when it comes to illegal immigration. Her twisted logic is simple: if you don't enforce the law, people won't riot; therefore, stop enforcing the law. That's not just an insane demand; it's an abdication of her fundamental responsibility to protect the citizens of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Bass elaborated on her disturbing perspective earlier in the day.

“Well, I just have to say that, if you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night. I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be,” she said.

“That is the concern, because people in the city have a rapid-response network. If they see ICE, they go out and they protest. And so it's just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary. Nothing was happening here. Los Angeles was peaceful before Friday,” she lied. “When we find out when and where the other raids are going to happen, that will determine how the police respond.”

🚨NEW — LA Mayor Karen Bass DOUBLES DOWN on calling riots "peaceful" & blaming ICE raids for violence.



"If immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder..."



"It is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be!" pic.twitter.com/P7yACKpkud — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

And there it is. The problem, according to Bass, isn't the rioting and violence. No, the problem is the lawful enforcement of immigration laws. According to Bass, this incites the violence. According to Bass, enforcing immigration law begets burning cars, assaulting police officers, and looting local businesses.

Advertisement

This is the ugly truth about today’s Democratic Party: it's not just soft on illegal immigration — it's openly siding with lawlessness. Bass didn’t condemn the anti-ICE riots that turned her city into a war zone. Instead, her first instinct was to issue what amounted to a threat: enforce immigration laws, and we’ll unleash chaos. That’s blackmail.

Her message was crystal clear. If the federal government dares to do its job, she’s prepared to let the streets burn. That’s not just reckless — it’s dangerous. No sane leader would hold public safety hostage to score political points. But Bass is willing to sacrifice her own city to protect illegal aliens at any cost. She’s not just failing her constituents; she’s using them as pawns in a power play against the rule of law.

And Democrats wonder why Americans are turning to Trump.

If you're tired of leaders siding with lawlessness, you need uncensored truth. PJ Media VIP offers exclusive content and analysis challenging the narrative. Go VIP Gold for access across all Townhall sites, or VIP Platinum for documentaries, 1-on-1 writer interaction, plus a $25 gift card. Join today! Use the code FIGHT for 60% off.