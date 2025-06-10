Fetterman Breaks Ranks, Torches His Own Party Over L.A. Riots: 'This Is Anarchy'

With Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media frantically spinning lies about the violent anti-ICE riots engulfing Los Angeles, it’s almost unheard of to see any honesty coming from their side. That’s why it’s so striking and refreshing that at least one Democrat is breaking ranks and telling the truth about what’s actually happening.

Advertisement

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has emerged as a rare voice of clarity in a party that’s lost all touch with reality on immigration and law enforcement. While the rest of his party falls over themselves to describe the riots as “mostly peaceful protests,” Fetterman is cutting through the noise and calling it like it is. He’s not towing the party line. He’s not parroting CNN talking points. He sees what everyone else sees — federal buildings under siege, ICE agents being attacked, police being assaulted, property destroyed, and a city in chaos.

“I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that,” Fetterman said in a post on X. “This is anarchy and true chaos. My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement.”

I unapologetically stand for free speech, peaceful demonstrations, and immigration—but this is not that.



This is anarchy and true chaos.



My party loses the moral high ground when we refuse to condemn setting cars on fire, destroying buildings, and assaulting law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/pPYbvP6xR0 — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the liberal media is painting President Donald Trump as the villain for responding like any serious leader would — with strength and resolve. Deploying the National Guard and Marines to restore law and order wasn’t an escalation; it was a necessity. Yet instead of holding the rioters accountable, the media and Democrat leadership are pointing fingers at Trump for stepping in to do the job they’ve refused to do.

Advertisement

Fetterman’s refusal to go along with the gaslighting is a rare moment of truth from a Democrat — and a damning indictment of just how far the rest of his party has fallen.

Related: WATCH: Karen Bass Accidentally Exposed the Left's Riot Strategy

Unfortunately, we’re not getting that from anyone else in his party. Gov. Gavin Newsom is blaming Trump and pretty much just showboating for the television cameras, treating this situation like a springboard for his 2028 presidential campaign.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is no better. According to her, the real problem is the lawful enforcement of immigration laws. In her twisted view, enforcing the law is what incites the violence. Following immigration law, in her view, is what leads to burning cars, assaulting police officers, and looting businesses.

“If you dial back time and go to Friday, if immigration raids had not happened here, we would not have the disorder that went on last night,” she said Monday. “I will tell you that it is peaceful now, but we do not know where and when the next raids will be.”

She continued, “That is the concern, because people in the city have a rapid-response network. If they see ICE, they go out and they protest. And so it's just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary. Nothing was happening here. Los Angeles was peaceful before Friday. When we find out when and where the other raids are going to happen, that will determine how the police respond.”

Advertisement

At a time when the left is more interested in coddling criminals than protecting communities, Fetterman’s willingness to speak plainly about the lawlessness on the streets of Los Angeles is a breath of fresh air. Agree with him or not on other issues, his honesty here deserves recognition.

While the mainstream media downplays the chaos, we bring you the unvarnished truth. Get beyond the headlines with PJ Media VIP exclusive content and analysis. Engage directly with writers in live chats and enjoy ad-free browsing. Don't wait to get the full story and support independent journalism. Use the code FIGHT for 60% off! Join today!