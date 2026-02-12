The Morning Briefing: Marco Rubio Would Make a Splendid Territorial Governor of Cuba

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (It's the final two weeks of preparation for the whirlwind book tour, and the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is fancifying an illustrated book of Croatian meatloaf recipes.)

It is always a good day when I can kick things off with a headline that I know will trigger any lefties who happen upon it. Trust me, there is a lot of happening upon that's happening, or something.

As someone who grew up during the Cold War, the island toilet nation Cuba has always been a commie thorn in the side of the United States of America. A thorn that has often been a much bigger pain than it should have been, given its size. Worse yet, the country was run by a murderous psychopath who teamed up with an even bigger psychopath and mass murderer to come to power.

When I was young, the prevailing narrative was that Cuba was propped up by the Soviet Union, but the thorn has outlived it by almost 35 years now.

Another annoying aspect of the communist Cuba story has to do with the gullibility of American celebrities. Fidel Castro and his communist buddies were very good at rolling out the Potemkin Village carpet for American actors and musicians, all of whom fell for the show. Throughout my youth, the American public frequently heard celebs singing the praises of Cuba's education and health care systems.

When I got to high school, I became friends with a couple of sisters who had fled Cuba. Their reports weren't so glowing. It was my first experience with just how badly lefty celebrities can get things wrong. I'm sure that greatly contributed to the fact that I never had a wandering liberal phase when I was young.

It would appear that the little commie thorn nation isn't doing so well at the moment, news that won't have any freedom loving Americans reaching for the tissues. Sarah has been all over the goings on in Cuba and has become our resident expert on the subject. This is from her latest:

This is my third Cuba update since Friday, but things are moving faster than I can write them. Just to recap for those of you who may have missed it, the country is running out of oil and infrastructure is collapsing worse than it already was. Schools are canceling classes. Hospitals are canceling surgeries. I just watched a video where a guy talks about how he cooks food for three families on his street using what charcoal and wood he can find every night. Hotels are shutting down. International businesses and embassies are sending out warnings to people to get out or prepare for long periods without electricity and water.

Sarah's post is about how fast Cuba's allies are giving it the "New phone, who dis?" treatment. Even its commie friends in the region are ghosting Havana now. Sarah quotes the U.S. Cuban chargé d'affaires Mike Hammer as saying that the situation in Cuba is "simply not sustainable." That, of course, is rough news for the good people of Cuba for the short term. In the long run, it could mean that those good people will finally be free after seven decades of communist dictatorial tyranny.

And hey, if we can pick up the island on the cheap, Secretary of State Marco Rubio might want to don a seersucker suit and start a new gig as the territorial governor and enjoy presiding over a revitalized Havana.

It's worth putting out into the universe just to annoy the lefties.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

