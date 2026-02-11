'Dawson's Creek' Star Passes Away at 48

Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for playing the iconic lead role in the hit late ’90s television series Dawson’s Creek, as well as a major role in the cult classic film Varsity Blues, died three months after he revealed a colorectal cancer diagnosis. He was 48.

His death marks a big loss for a whole generation that came of age while Dawson’s Creek aired on television. The primary audience for the series was undoubtedly teenage girls, but plenty of angst-ridden boys tuned in, too. Hey, Katie Holmes and Michelle Graham were on the show, so the guys had their reasons.

Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, announced his death on Wednesday in a post on Instagram. “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote. She continued, “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

In a cover story for People, the actor said doctors had diagnosed him with stage 3 colorectal cancer at 46 in 2024. “I’m very cautiously optimistic. I’m in a place of healing, my energy levels are great,” he told the publication. “When I’ve been out of the woods completely for what feels like a responsible amount of time, I’ll circle back and let you know. I have a lot to live for.”

That reality makes his death sting all the more. Contrary to what so many misguided individuals claim these days, death does not belong to the natural order of life. God did not design humanity for the grave. He created us to live eternally with Him, ruling over His creation beneath His kingship. Sin entered the picture, and death followed close behind. Thankfully, Jesus Christ — God in human flesh — came to earth, died on behalf of sinners, and conquered our greatest enemy, bringing about the death of death.

Van Der Beek became a huge star in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He played Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek from 1998 to 2003. He also competed on the 28th season of Dancing With the Stars. He leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and their six children.

Another ’90s icon, Melissa Joan Hart, quickly reflected on the news of Van Der Beek’s death and recalled that he gave her her first on-screen kiss.

“I’m heartbroken to hear that @vanderjames has passed away! He was truly a nice guy, a great father, wonderful actor and will always be my first on screen kiss when he guest starred on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. Gone way too soon but it seems like he put up one hell of a fight. We ran into each other at the singing game show #WeAreFamily about two years ago when he sang a song with his daughter, encouraging her like a good dad does. My thoughts and prayers go out to his 6 kids, his wife and family,” the actress wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on Instagram.

There have been a lot of great actors and actresses lost already this year. Their contribution to the arts will be deeply missed.

Please take a moment to pray for Kimberly and their six children, who have lost their father. Also, pray for the repose of Van Der Beek’s soul.

