Argument Over Trump Leads to Deadly Consequences Between Father and Daughter

A British woman died from a gunshot during a visit to her father's home in Texas after she and her father argued earlier in the day about President Donald Trump. Lucy Harrison, 23, who hailed from Warrington, Cheshire, died on January 10, 2025, inside her dad's home in Prosper, Texas. The Collin County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and determined that a gunshot wound to the chest caused her death.

Police in the Lone Star State investigated Harrison's death and considered bringing a manslaughter charge against her dad, Kris Harrison, but a grand jury in Collin County refused to indict him. English authorities also opened their own probe into her death and later adjourned it pending a formal conclusion.

Harrison's boyfriend, Sam Littler, who was also in the house at the time of the shooting, said the father and daughter got into a huge argument about Trump, who was set to begin his second term in just a few short days. Littler told British authorities that Harrison asked her dad, "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation, and I'd been sexually assaulted?"

He said the father replied that he had two other daughters who lived at home with him and that if Lucy were sexually assaulted it would not bother him that much. That response upset Lucy greatly and sent her running upstairs. Half an hour later, as they prepared to leave for the airport, Kris Harrison took her by the hand and led her into the ground-floor bedroom. Littler then heard a loud bang.

Littler saw Lucy lying on the floor while Kris screamed what he described as "just sort of nonsense." Kris Harrison did not attend the inquest conducted by British authorities but sent a statement in which he admitted he had relapsed on the day of the shooting and had drunk 17 ounces of white wine. He also said they had been watching news coverage about a gun crime when he told his daughter he owned a gun and asked if she wanted to see it.

He took her to the bedroom to show her the weapon, a Glock 9mm handgun, which he kept inside a bedside cabinet. Harrison said he bought the weapon to protect his family. In his statement he said, "As I lifted the gun to show her I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell."

Harrison's father said he drank alcohol because he felt distraught about his daughter leaving. He said he "fully accepted" the consequences of his actions. "There isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life," he added.

The young woman's family also released a statement that read, "She was the embodiment of wonderful contradictions. She adored travel and being away, experiencing new places and cultures, yet, at the same time, she loved nothing more than snuggling up in her pajamas with her candles on at home."

"She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight-talking and not afraid to have bold conversations," the statement continued. "We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce."

