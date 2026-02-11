College Football’s New Normal: When ‘Senior’ Means Age, Not Class

Chris Queen | 1:56 PM on February 11, 2026
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

It used to be that you could expect a college athlete to stick around a program for four or five years and make a name for himself or herself. The transfer portal and name, image, and likeness (NIL) have made loyalty to a single program almost quaint these days.

Advertisement

We’ve seen the rise of what I call the “transfer sluts,” those players who change uniforms regularly. We’ve seen players chase dollars — and get big money. And we’ve seen the landscape of college athletics shift dramatically.

One of those shifts is athletes who receive extensions to their years of eligibility. The NCAA has given an extension to one player who will now have a college career longer than twice the time it takes to get an undergraduate degree.

“Montana linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu will return for the 2026 season after being granted a ninth year of eligibility by the NCAA, reports ESPN. “The school announced Tuliaupupu's return on social media Monday alongside sixth-year offensive lineman Dylan Jemtegaard.”

To be fair, injuries have plagued Tuliaupupu (imagine having to type that out) throughout his entire collegiate career, as ESPN explains:

Tuliaupupu, who turns 26 in March, is entering his second season at Montana after starting his collegiate career at USC in 2018. He was sidelined for his entire undergraduate campaign at USC after two surgery-requiring injuries impacting his foot (2018) and knee (2020).

The linebacker's first season at Montana -- and eighth overall -- was just his second full season played and third with game action.

He saw the field for the first time as a redshirt senior in 2022, appearing in all 14 games for the Trojans and recording 10 tackles, including three for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.

Tuliaupupu was sidelined by another injury in 2023 and missed the whole season. He wrapped up his USC career in 2024, playing in seven games for the Trojans before his season was cut short because of illness. He transferred to Montana in 2025.

Advertisement

At this point, if I’d had this many injuries, I’d hang up my cleats and call it a day. At the same time, shouldn’t Tuliaupupu be a doctor by now and able to diagnose and treat his own injuries?

Related: College Football Rang in the New Year With a Cutoff and a Reality Check

One thing’s for certain: Tuliaupupu is old enough to call his fellow players, “son,” and begin stories with, “When I was your age…” The man graduated from high school eight years ago.

“Tuliaupupu is set to join tight end Cam McCormick in the nine-year club. McCormick spent 2016-22 at Oregon before playing for Miami in 2023 and '24,” reports Reuters. “He is now a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots.”

Side note: That second sentence reads “He is mow a scouting assistant for the New England Patriots.” I couldn’t leave that in there, even with a [sic]. Everybody needs an editor.

I don’t wish any ill will on Tuliaupupu (and I’ve become a real pro at typing his name). I just hope that he’s still taking classes, unlike Miami interception machine quarterback Carson Beck who admitted that he was just literally majoring in football this season:

Advertisement

The question remains: Where will the madness of college athletics end? I hope stuff like this doesn’t get out of hand.

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is the Managing Editor at PJ Media. He’s a UGA alum (#DGD), a Georgia Bulldogs loyalist by birthright and conviction, an amateur Disney historian, and a Certified Bourbon Steward who promises not to lecture you about mash bills.

Subscribe to his free Substack, buy his book Neon Crosses, and follow him on X. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

Read more by Chris Queen

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

America Doesn’t Think About the Rest of the World — and That Drives Them CrAzY! Scott Pinsker
FCC to Newsom: Hey, Where'd the $450 Million Go? Stephen Green
New York’s Winter Shows That Mamdani Is Not a Socialist, but a Devout Muslim Rabbi Michael Barclay
Watchdog Says Fulton County Had More Votes Without Ballots Than Biden’s ‘Win’ Catherine Salgado
Megyn Kelly Destroys Piers Morgan’s Defense of Super Bowl Halftime Show Matt Margolis
For America's Gender Transition Industry, a Reckoning Is Nigh Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

From a Georgia Starbucks to the Super Bowl: The Coach No One Saw Coming
Why Does This GOP Governor Refuse to Ban Men From Women’s Facilities?
Joe Biden Broke America, but Trump Has to Fix It
Advertisement