The Morning Briefing: Find Someone Who Looks at You the Way Dems Look at Violent Criminals

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

Something that gets discussed a lot in conservative political circles these days is the fact that Democrats here in the Year of our Lord 2026 bear little, if any, resemblance to the Democrats of 40 0r 50 years ago. It was easy to believe that the late 20th century Dems at least loved the United States of America. Their politics were still irritating, but they weren't always subversive or openly seditious.

As we head towards the all-important midterm elections, the Democrats are putting all of their efforts into being the champions of murderers, rapists, and thieves who are in this country illegally. OK, that's not fair — they are also doing what they can to help out violent criminals who are U.S. citizens. This is from Kevin:

A diversity judge just cut a sexual deviant's sentence from 65 years down to 30. Why? Because Marxism. A Jefferson County, Ky., judge, Tracy Davis, decided to cut the sentence of convicted rapist Christopher Davis by 35 years because, despite his heinous crime, he is just a poor lad who "fell through the cracks" and "experienced this society." In other words, systemic racism made him don a mask, point a gun at a woman, kidnap her, sexually assault her, rob her, and sexually assault her again — all because his brain hasn't fully developed yet.

Leftists would no doubt make the case that 30 years is still a harsh punishment. Leftists also believe that Hamas terrorists are misunderstood. Why give a vile rapist any leniency at all?

Advertisement

In the past, Democrats would always have one or two violent criminals they took on as pet projects — convicted cop killer Mumia Abu-Jamal comes to mind — but now they just reflexively throw in with most of the dregs of humanity. It's like an addiction for them. Dem sugar daddy George Soros has gotten a lot of district attorneys elected who really aren't on the side of the law at all.

Incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome has them rallying around all illegal immigrants with a ferocity not seen in earlier open borders Dem generations. That's right, there was a time when it was acceptable for Democrats to be anti-murder and anti-rape in all cases. Not so anymore if the murderer or rapist came here from another country illegally.

Catherine wrote yesterday about the State of West Virginia actually working with ICE, and the benefits of sane government officials doing that. In her post, she links to this press release from the Department of Homeland Security:

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) once again calls on Governor Newsom to honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest detainers, requests for state and local jurisdictions to turn criminal illegal aliens in their custody over to ICE. ICE has 33,179 active detainers for criminal illegal aliens in California’s local, state, and federal prisons. Across the state of California, 4,561 criminal illegal aliens have had detainers not honored and been RELEASED from jails into California communities since January 20, 2025. The crimes of these aliens include 31 homicides, 661 assaults, 574 burglaries, 184 robberies, 1,489 dangerous drugs offenses, 379 weapons offenses, and 234 sexual predatory offenses.

Advertisement

Gavin Newsom and his fellow Golden State Democrats let illegal alien murderers and sexual predators roam freely among law-abiding citizens because it sticks it to President Trump or something. Not all Democrats are this insane, but the ones who run the party and get all of the media attention are.

This should make the overall GOP strategy for the midterms clear: we're for upholding the law and keeping people safe, the Democrats don't think rapists and murderers should be punished. Variations on that theme featuring selected rap sheets of illegals who were detained and set free to become repeat offenders should be in every Republican candidate's ad campaign.

I would say that I'm willing to do some pro bono consulting for campaigns to get them to stay on that message, but I have expensive tastes in beer and gaming computers.

It would be nice to think that this strategy is obvious to the higher-ups at the Republican National Committee, but we're all familiar with the party's tendency to shoot itself in the foot, enjoy it a little bit, then shoot the other foot. Well, the old GOP was like that. Thanks to President Trump, the Republicans have changed a lot too.

