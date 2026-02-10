Even MS NOW Mocks Kamala Harris's 'Headquarters' Reboot

When you're a Democrat who's lost MS NOW... no, wait... when you're a female Democrat who's lost MS NOW [record scratch] OK, last try... when you're a female Democrat of color and MS NOW sees right through your latest B.S. [there it is!] then it's obvious to everybody but you that you're not only drowning, but that new life preserver you just bought is actually a boat anchor.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present MS NOW's Kaivan Shroff and the former Vice President of these United States, Kamala Harris.

If you'll recall, we had lots of fun last week at Harris's expense at the launch of her semi-slightly-nearly-rebranded and soft-relaunched social media platform. “So KamalaHQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’" I wrote last week, "in her least convincing performance since Election Day, 2024, "and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to nearly meet and sort-of visit with some of our great, courageous leaders.”

"You can kinda-sorta meet community leaders at Kamala's new Headquarters, which is all the kids really want to do these days. I refer, of course, to kids fed a steady diet of paint chips."

Over at MS NOW, they're having none of it.

And Another Thing: It is literally impossible for me to look at the former MSNBC's new logo without thinking, “What do we want?” “MS!” “When do we want it?” “NOW!”

Hysterically — and much to my shame, because I missed this last week — Shroff wrote that "The account rebranded under the handle @headquarters_67, a reference to a now outdated Gen Alpha meme from 2025."

My high school sophomore got into the lame 6-7 thing briefly last year, but only to mock it. That was months and months ago. Since then, it's disappeared into the ether... and now into the bank accounts of Harris's clueless (but well-heeled) consultants.

Shroff wrote that the 6-7 belly-flop "only betrays the convoluted effort to co-opt young energy online. In fact, the launch was mocked so heavily for its inauthenticity that a day later, the handle changed again, this time to @headquarters68_."

Here's the buried gem: "For an X account with 1.1 million followers, most posts so far have received less than 1,000 retweets."

Either those Headquarters followers aren't real or don't care. Does it really matter which?

"Harris’ uninspired Headquarters gambit does not signal much about her future political ambitions, but it does underscore a Democratic Party that still conflates youth organizing with digital content creation," Shroff added, while noting that "the launch felt like another splashy consultant-serving, donor-driven project that sidesteps the real work the left needs to do."

Do you notice a pattern here?

Harris infamously blew through about ONE POINT FIVE BILLION DOLLARS [/dr_evil_voice] during her 107-day campaign for president — that's about $100 million per week — yet failed to win a single swing state and still somehow effectively left the Democratic National Committee (DNC) holding the bag for more than $20 million in unpaid bills.

Then there was the case of Harris's campaign appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, in which Her Candidacy didn't want to fly out to Los Angeles, so the campaign spent $100,000 purportedly to recreate the $1,000-looking set the show uses.

Did the Harris-Walz campaign really spend that much on a cardboard set, or was it just another case, as Shroff put it, of "prioritizing infrastructure over impressions." Which, I don't hesitate to add, is a fancy way of saying "the consultants got rich."

Can you imagine her in charge of caretaking the nation's $6 trillion budget?

Or anything else for that matter.

