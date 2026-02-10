West Virginia Works With ICE to Arrest 650 Illegal Aliens

The government in West Virginia, instead of trying to thwart federal immigration officers, formed a partnership with them that helped put over 600 illegal alien criminals in handcuffs.

While Democrat-run California could be on the cusp of releasing 33,000 illegal alien criminals, Republican-run West Virginia is now prioritizing the safety of its citizens. If only more state governments would work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), there would not be so much violence against ICE and it would be much more straightforward to arrest and deport foreign criminals.

In just two weeks in January, the state-federal authorities’ partnership resulted in 650 arrests, including of burglars, violent offenders, and drug traffickers. Through the 287(g) program, the Department of Homeland Security gives local partners the tools and money to arrest illegal aliens, expanding its ability to put more aliens in custody.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a Feb. 9 press release, “If we work together, we can make America safe again. Sanctuary politicians who refuse to cooperate with DHS law enforcement are putting their own constituents in danger and wasting valuable law enforcement resources.”

The impact of having state governments that comply with federal immigration law instead of undermining it is tremendous for all citizens of such states. As McLaughlin explained, “7 of the top 10 safest cities in the United States cooperate with ICE. We would love for state and local law enforcement to sign 287(g) agreements to help us remove criminal illegal aliens — partnerships with law enforcement are critical to having the resources we need to arrest criminal illegal aliens across the country.”

Who could have predicted that arresting large numbers of illegal alien criminals would bring down crime? That is the obvious secret that Democrats go to such lengths to cover up. McLaughlin emphasized, “We have had tremendous success when local law enforcement work with us including 40,000 arrests in Florida and this two-week operation in West Virginia that resulted in the arrest of over 650 illegal aliens. Unfortunately, sanctuary politicians like [New York] Governor Hochul and [Virginia] Governor Spanberger are outlawing cooperation with ICE and choosing to RELEASE criminal illegal aliens from their jails back onto their communities to create more American victims.”

Among those arrested in West Virginia are:

Enrique Vergara, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with a final order of removal from 2016, convicted for assault with a weapon and burglary…Brayan Josue Canelas-Giron, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal history that includes aggravated assault with a gun, domestic violence, weapons offenses, and property damage…Joel Josue Baquedano-Ardon, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a final order of removal from 2026, convicted for assault, fleeing to avoid prosecution, and domestic violence.

And this all happened without mass riots and violence in West Virginia. That is the difference between a Republican state and a Democrat state.

